Leader in Molecular Medicine Wants Nitric Oxide in the Hands of Every Person

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, world-renowned molecular medicine and nitric oxide expert and founder of Pneuma Nitric Oxide, LLC and Bryan Nitriceuticals, LLC, announced a partnership with Berkeley Life, a practitioner-exclusive nitric oxide nutraceutical brand. Dr. Bryan and Berkeley Life share a mission to provide health care practitioners with an exclusive and efficacious nitric oxide product portfolio for use in patient protocols.

Dr. Bryan has been involved in nitric oxide research for the past 22 years. Nitric oxide, often called the "miracle molecule", is a vasodilator and a signaling molecule made naturally in the body. In 1998, three U.S. scientists whose research for nitric oxide's role in cardiovascular function through optimized circulation won the Nobel Prize in Medicine. However, research suggests that over time, the body's ability to naturally create nitric oxide diminishes - a problem that Dr. Bryan has dedicated his career to solving. Dr. Bryan was the first to demonstrate and discover an endocrine function of nitric oxide via the formation of S-nitrosoglutathione and inorganic nitrite. His discoveries have changed the way health care practitioners assess patients and manage patient care.

Dr. Bryan has maintained a continued focus on leading research and the development of safe and efficacious nitric oxide product technology. When Dr. Bryan was introduced to Berkeley Life, a brand aligned to the same mission, he saw natural synergies.

"It quickly became evident that Berkeley Life shared the vision I had for nitric oxide and its ability to improve patient care when properly understood and taken on the guidance of a practitioner. Their focused mission of providing safe and effective nitric oxide product technology exclusive to the practitioner channel aligned with my personal and professional objectives over the past 20 years. Together our innovations will bring additional nitric oxide-centric product technology to market so that practitioners can provide their patients safe and effective nitric oxide products," says Dr. Bryan.

Dr. Bryan's topical formulation, N1O1 Nitric Oxide Activating Skin Serum by Pneuma Nitric Oxide, LLC, is the first to join the Berkeley Life brand, offering a complement pairing to Berkeley Life's current supplement. N1O1 sold through the health care practitioner channel will be re-branded under Berkeley Life in the spring. This will expand Berkeley Life's product offering into the skin care and beauty space. Providing nitric oxide inside and out is a new and innovative approach to supporting nitric oxide in the body.

"Nitric oxide is rapidly coming into the focus of the healthcare community," Dr. Bryan says. "It should be part of every discussion with every patient. In the early 1980's, we lauded fish oils. Now, we need to be talking about nitric oxide and doing whatever we can to get nitric oxide in the hands of every person on Earth."

More information on the partnership between Berkeley Life and Dr. Nathan S. Bryan can be found on the Berkeley Life website linked here or by emailing info@berkeleylife.com

Dr. Bryan earned his undergraduate Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of Texas at Austin and his doctoral degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine. He pursued his post-doctoral training as a Kirschstein Fellow at Boston University School of Medicine in the Whitaker Cardiovascular Institute. In 2006, Dr. Bryan joined faculty at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. His nine years at UT led to several discoveries which have resulted in over a dozen issued US and international patents and many more pending worldwide. Dr. Bryan has published a number of highly cited papers and authored or edited five books. He is regarded as an international leader in molecular medicine and nitric oxide biochemistry. He lives outside of Caldwell, Texas. Dr. Bryan is represented by Alan Morell, CEO of Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP), Beverly Hills, CA www.drnathansbryan.com

Berkeley Life was launched in early 2017 as a direct to consumer offering with the intention of building consumer awareness of nitric oxide's ability to maintain healthy blood pressure levels. Deeper research into the potential applications of nitric oxide led to the strategic decision to make Berkeley Life available through the 1-on-1, trusted conversations between practitioner and patient. The Berkeley Life supplement line is now used successfully by top practitioners around the country, along with a proprietary test strip. Used together, this system provides a tool for assessing nitric oxide levels and facilitating patient conversations and has transitioned to practitioner protocols. Transparent practitioner relationships continue to inspire product improvements. Now with the partnership of Dr. Nathan Bryan, Berkeley Life is positioned to be the leading name in practitioner-recommended nitric oxide support products. www.Berkeleylife.com

Related Images











Image 1: Dr. Nathan S. Bryan





World-renowned molecular medicine and nitric oxide expert.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment