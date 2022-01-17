NiaWigs Announces Back-to-School Discounts for Premium Range of Human Hair Wigs

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NiaWigs is a reputable brand offering an extensive range of beautiful human hair machine wigs in a variety of styles. Established in 2009, this wig brand is committed to delivering luscious, durable, and affordable lace front human hair wigs. With head-turning designs and high-quality products, NiaWigs is set to become a frontrunner in the lace wig industry. The brand ships throughout North America and several countries in Europe and the rest of the world.

Being one of the best suppliers of wigs, NiaWigs is pleased to announce a premium range of human hair wigs that will help customers look fabulous for every occasion. These finest quality weaves made with human hair are available at affordable prices. That's because wigs are sold directly from the factory to the customers without any middlemen. NiaWigs is dedicated to supplying gorgeous wigs at the best prices without compromising the quality.

NiaWig's Back to School Sale is currently live and offering great discounts like:

15% off on headband wigs, U part Wigs and Extensions Code: BTS15

10% off on scalp top and lace tops Code: BTS10

For customers new to wigs, they can change up their hairstyle with NiaWig's beginner-friendly and ready-to-wear range. These natural-looking and soft skin base wigs are made from 100% human hair. In addition to making hair look lustrous, skin base wigs are also light and comfortable to wear. Customers can get these wigs in several colors, such as light brown, medium, and dark brown, exclusively designed to flawlessly blend with their skin tone. Avail of a 10% discount on skin base wigs with code: SUMMER.

Many people prefer human hair wigs by NiaWigs, as these versatile weaves can be easily colored and styled. Human hair weaves also look quite similar to people's natural hair. Additionally, these wigs are a lot more long-lasting than other options. NiaWigs stocks wigs with 130%, 150%, and 180% density. For any other density, customers can request a custom-made product. Shoppers can use the Cap Size button on NiaWig's website to find a suitable wig size or length.

NiaWigs offers tips and guides to wearing wigs, reinventing looks, hairstyles, hair care and more on its blog. Shoppers can also grab a stunning wig from NiaWig's best selling product range as listed below:

Curly Headband Wigs

Short Bob Human Hair Wigs

I Tip Human Hair Extensions

Micro Loop Hair Extensions

About NiaWigs

NiaWigs, a leading supplier of premium wigs, is a popular choice among women and other wig-wearers. Unparalleled workmanship, unique products, and a niche for customer care put the brand at the forefront of the wig industry.

Contact Information

Phone: +86 18953279841

Email: niawigs@gmail.com

Website: www.niawigs.com

