Narconon Supports Program Graduates With Online Gatherings

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Narconon staff from centers across the United States held a special online support meeting to ring in the New Year this month. The regular monthly meetings, designed to support recent and past graduates alike, held special significance for graduates and staff as this New Year began.

The holiday season can be a challenge at the best of times, especially for those with a history of substance abuse. The stress of the holiday season can be overwhelming for those in recovery. Add to this the significance of Covid-19, and this season was a perfect storm for those struggling with addiction.

New Year's Eve is one of the most celebrated dates and is also known as the most dangerous due to driving under the influence (DUI). According to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, approximately one in three traffic deaths in the United States have a drunk driver involved. In response, Narconon International worked with Narconon Centers in the U.S. to organize monthly online support meetings held in December and January to provide the needed support for their graduates.

Executive Director of Narconon Arrowhead, Mr. David Judice, is the overall facilitator for these monthly events with staff from each U.S. Narconon center hosting each of the virtual events in turn. According to Mr. Judice, "One common thread among Narconon program graduates in these gatherings is their willingness to help others by setting a good example themselves and using the tools they learned during the program in everyday life." He went on to say, "So many of the graduates who attend these online gatherings speak of being active in their communities and inspiring others through their actions and success stories."

Narconon program graduates from Oklahoma, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Florida and around the country have been regularly attending these events. Each offers an open forum for graduates where they share their personal stories, their challenges and successful actions.

These monthly meetings have become a safe space for the graduates to gather and help each other stay sober and drug-free for good.

For over 50 years, the Narconon program has been providing individuals caught in the snare of addiction a drug-free path to recovery. The program not only addresses the mental and physical debilitation precipitated by addiction to drugs and alcohol, but also the reasons why an individual turns to drugs in the first place. As a result, thousands of Narconon program graduates have gone on to lead drug-free, productive lives.

Media Contact:

Public Affairs

Phone: (323) 775-9292

Email: publicaffairs@narconon.org

Related Images











Image 1: Narconon Program Graduate Gathering - January 2022





Narconon Program Graduate Gathering - January 2022









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment