King Kaka in New Year Cheer After Landing Double Sponsorship Deal with Bitcasino

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the new Bitcasino global ambassador, King Kaka is spreading the word about the perks Bitcasino players are enjoying as the industry leader looks to revolutionize the VIP experience in Africa and Beyond.

The VIP Experience

VIPs at Bitcasino gain access to world-class experiences that money can't buy, including personal invitations to watch Premier League matches from the comfort of an executive box.

Bitcasino VIPs will soon be able to visit the Bombay Club in person, bringing the famous online live casino into the real world, featuring fine dining and the same dealers that the players know and love.

King Kaka, Global Ambassador for Bitcasino, stated:

"I'm proud to rep Bitcasino as the new global ambassador. If you're looking for the real deal, there's no better place to play than Bitcasino. Whether it's Premier League tickets or a trip to a true high-roller casino, Bitcasino's VIPs always receive the red carpet treatment."

Kaupo Kangro, Head of Casino at Bitcasino, said:

"We are delighted to welcome King Kaka to the Bitcasino family, especially as he helps us showcase the VIP experience our most loyal players receive. We work every day to ensure Bitcasino players enjoy only the best, and alongside King Kaka, we can promise plenty more to come over 2022 and beyond."

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of the Yolo Group, Bitcasino is a leading bitcoin-led casino operator.

Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,800 games, including slots, table games, and live dealer casinos from some of the industry's leading suppliers. Their innovative platform, new features, and rewards are all developed in-house using player feedback to directly shape and create the ultimate user experience.

Pioneering the way for original, fair rewards, Bitcasino is the first crypto casino to withdraw its welcome offer in favor of the unique, custom-built Loyalty Club allowing players greater control over their gaming.

Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place. For more information, please visit https://bitcasino.io.

