Gold Bull commences 4000m drill program at Sandman

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its 100% owned Sandman Project (“Sandman” or the “Project”) located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Please refer to announcement released 12th January 2022 for details relating to the drill program here.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d8e0ce9-98bc-4926-8538-fd8a2c55033d

Photo of the RC drill rig positioned and drilling its first 2022 drill hole west of North Hill, within Sandman.

Cherie Leeden

President and CEO, Gold Bull Resources Corp.

For further information regarding Gold Bull Resources Corp., please visit our website at www.goldbull.ca or email admin@goldbull.ca.