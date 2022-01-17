MAKO Medical Opens New COVID-19 Testing Site at Carowinds

Raleigh, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAKO Medical Laboratories, a national reference laboratory and leader in COVID-19 testing, today announced that it is launching a new COVID-19 testing site at Carowinds in response to growing demand for tests amid a surge of new cases of the Omicron variant.

The Carowinds testing site will be open starting today (January 17), becoming the latest in a string of new COVID-19 testing sites that MAKO has launched in North Carolina in just the past few weeks. Two additional new testing sites will also open next week at Apex Community Park in Cary and at Highland Baptist Church in Garner.

“The recent surge in the Omicron variant has prompted a significant spike in demand for COVID-19 testing in North Carolina, so our MAKO Medical team has worked expeditiously to scale up and launch new sites that can handle large quantities of tests,” said Josh Arant, Chief Operating Officer, MAKO Medical. “As a North Carolina-based company, we care about keeping our state safe and will continue working around the clock to provide rapid, reliable test results.”

Other major MAKO Medical COVID-19 testing sites that have recently opened include PNC Arena in Raleigh, Word of God in Raleigh, Five County Stadium in Zebulon and WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary and Piedmont Hall in Greensboro. At PNC Arena, MAKO Medical has been testing as many as 3,000-4,000 people per day.

The tests are free, but bringing your insurance card is encouraged. The turnaround time for results is approximately 24-48 hours.

Preregister and check hours of operation at the following links:

Carowinds (Charlotte): https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=6696

PNC Arena (Raleigh): https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=6641

Word of God (Raleigh): https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=6638

Five County Stadium (Zebulon): https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=6642

WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary): https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=5357

Piedmont Hall (Greensboro): https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=6683

Highland Baptist Church: https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=7048

Founded in 2014, MAKO Medical is a College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory that operates more than 70,000 square feet of laboratory space across two North Carolina facilities, one in Henderson and one in Raleigh. The Henderson facility was expanded in 2020 in response to COVID-19, increasing the lab’s capacity from 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day to over 150,000 tests per day.

Since April 2020, MAKO Medical has processed more than 10 million COVID-19 tests utilizing RT-PCR technology and industry-leading testing assays, including the Applied Biosystems TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Assay. Currently, the MAKO team processes more than 70,000 COVID-19 samples per day from over 40 states.

Last year, MAKO Medical formed a comprehensive partnership with the CDC to provide next-generation sequencing of SARS-CoV-2. Since January 2021, MAKO has utilized sequencing processes to analyze a group of more than 5,000 samples for sequencing per week from tests conducted across more than 40 states. To date, these efforts have identified the occurrence of multiple variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the B.1.1.7, B.1.351, B.1.429, B.1.617.2 and now the B.1.1.529 variants.

MAKO’s team also provides turnkey K-12 COVID-19 testing in several states and has begun providing onsite workplace and large gathering COVID-19 testing with mobile units that can be dispatched to rapidly serve group needs. To learn more about workplace and large gathering COVID-19 testing visit www.return2office.com. To learn more about K-12 COVID-19 testing visit www.covidfreeschools.com.

Company Highlights:

For the past two years, Forbes Magazine has included MAKO Medical in its inaugural list of America’s Best Startup Employers. Only 500 companies nationwide earned the distinction.

August 2020, MAKO Medical announced the company scored 100% on CAP COVID Proficiency Testing, demonstrating MAKO’s commitment to quality lab results.

Committed to the U.S. Military—At MAKO’s founding, leaders carved out divisions of the company to hire U.S. military veterans. These teams are foundational to MAKO’s elite and high-touch client services model. In November 2021, MAKO held its second annual Veterans Day lunch to honor veterans, handing out more than 400 free meals to Vance County veterans and their family members.

May 2021, MAKO Medical was recognized by the Triangle Business Journal with a 2021 Life Sciences Award.

About MAKO Medical

Founded in 2014, MAKO Medical is a diagnostics partner for businesses, physicians, urgent care facilities, and hospitals around the United States. MAKO Medical has recruited chemists and scientists to provide industry-leading innovation. MAKO Medical Laboratories’ methods and assays are validated for reproducibility, precision, and accuracy. MAKO Medical invests heavily in state-of-the-art instrumentation and technology. To learn more, visit makomedical.com.

# # #

Attachment