Home Renovations up by 40% Due to Covid-19; New Book “The Art of Spindle, Stairs & Railings” by Kevin Halliday, Addresses the Labour Shortage

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Covid-19 pandemic has created a huge upswing in home renovations. In particular projects for “do-it-yourselfers”. Kevin Halliday, owner of Spindle, Stairs & Railings in Calgary, Alberta, recognized this and has written a New Book on “The Art of Spindle, Stairs & Railings”.



Labour shortages and the fact that many consumers are hesitant to have trades working in their home during the pandemic, provides a need for this type of publication. The book gives a detailed look, and tips, on how to install Spindle, Stairs & Railings.

“During the pandemic many homeowners have tried their hand at a variety of fix it yourself projects, including Spindle, Stairs & Railings”, says Kevin Halliday. “I wanted to ensure they have the required information to tackle these projects. This book is a helpful tool for those that have an aptitude and the time to do the work themselves”.

On top of having over 25 Years’ experience in the construction and manufacturing industry, Kevin Halliday has a keen interest in marketing and social media. His expertise has led him down many different entrepreneurial avenues, including his new Podcast – Shed Talk “You Know” all about things that you know you don’t know, you know?

For more information about this book and Kevin Halliday's other projects visit www.greatstairs.com www.kevinhalliday.com




