Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Share Will Surpass USD 33.42 Billion by 2028 at 19.4% CAGR Growth: Says Facts & Factors

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market By Type (Non-persistent VDI and Persistent VDI), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud-based), By Component (Platform, Service and Hardware), and By Application (IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Retail, Manufacturing and Others): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2028

“Recent research shows that the demand for global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market size & share was about USD 12.65 Billion in 202 and is anticipated to reach around USD 33.42 Billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19.4% from 2021 to 2028.”

The recent COVID-19 outbreak and economic crisis have affected the whole market data of numerous sectors around the world. The virtual desktop infrastructure market is no exception to this norm. Governments around the world took severe efforts, such as lockdowns, border closures, and the establishment of strong social distancing procedures, in an attempt to stem the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus. These changes had a tremendous impact on the global economy, leading various industries to suffer. When analyzing the existing and potential market sizes and growth trends of the market for all regions and countries, the impact of COVID-19 on market demand is taken into account.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market research report is a professional and in-depth investigation that focuses on market share, leading segments, primary and secondary drivers, production, and geographical analysis of the market in discussion (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.)

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Coverage & Overview:

Virtual desktop infrastructure is a desktop virtualization technology that allows a data center to run and maintain a desktop operating system. The virtual desktop picture is supplied to an endpoint device over the network, allowing the user to interact with the operating system and its apps as if they were running locally. A standard PC, thin client device, or mobile device can all be used as an endpoint.

Major Market Players

Microsoft Corp.

Parallels

Pano Logic

Cisco Systems Inc.

Listeq

VMware Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Oracle Corp.

Igel Technology

International Business Machines Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Netapp

Dincloud

Amazon.com Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Atlantis Computing

NComputing

Citrix Systems Inc.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market: Growth Factors

Rising Enterprise Virtualization Demand Fuelling the Market

Bring-your-own-device and corporate-owned personally-enabled devices are driving VDI adoption in the IT and telecom industries. In addition, the demand for VDI is increasing owing to the increase in the mobile workforce. Organizations are increasingly turning to virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) to manage IT consumerization and cost control. Businesses are attempting to develop advanced virtualized desktop infrastructure. Consumerization of IT and BYOD, combined with mobility, are putting pressure on businesses to adopt advanced virtual technology.

Desktop virtualization is gaining attraction owing to improved security, governance, and compliance. Moving to a DaaS platform can benefit a company's security strategy in various ways, as security is one of the top objectives for enterprises.

Despite the COVID 19 epidemic, the worldwide virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) industry is growing steadily. The increased propensity of employees to work from home is a crucial aspect that is contributing to market growth in this pandemic circumstance. To stop the spread of the virus, the governments of most countries implemented harsh lockdowns and movement restrictions. Most firms have been obliged to establish remote working policies as a result, resulting in a surge in demand for desktop virtualization solutions around the world.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 12.65 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 33.42 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 19.4% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Microsoft Corp., Parallels, Pano Logic, Cisco Systems Inc., Listeq, VMware Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Oracle Corp., Igel Technology, International Business Machines Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Netapp, Dincloud, Amazon.com Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Atlantis Computing, NComputing and Citrix Systems Inc. Key Segment By Type, By Deployment, By Component, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market has been segmented into deployment, component, type, and application.

On-premise and cloud-based are the deployment models of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market. Based on the component, the market has been categorized into platform, service, and hardware. In terms of type, the worldwide market is categorized into non-persistent VDI and persistent VDI. The application segment is bifurcated into IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, education, healthcare, BFSI, government, retail, manufacturing, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America will dominate the regional market from 2021 to 2028

North America led the global virtual desktop infrastructure market in terms of revenue in 2020. Increased adoption of cloud technology in numerous industries such as IT, healthcare, education, and telecom industries in the United States is expected to offer the most lucrative revenue potential over the forecast period.

Furthermore, due to BYOD regulations and rising smartphone adoption in the United States, the industry is growing. Due to the rise of cloud computing and the rise of the mobile workforce, the market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. In this region, the concept of bringing your own device to work is gaining traction and cloud computing is becoming more popular.

Browse the full “Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market By Type (Non-persistent VDI and Persistent VDI), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud-based), By Component (Platform, Service and Hardware), and By Application (IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Retail, Manufacturing and Others): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is segmented as follows:

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market- By Type

Non-persistent VDI

Persistent VDI

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market- By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market- By Component

Platform

Service

Hardware

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market- By Application

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to an analysis shared by our research team, the virtual desktop infrastructure market is projected to grow yearly at a CAGR of around 19.4% from 2021 to 2028.

As per primary research, it was stated that the virtual desktop infrastructure market was valued at approximately USD 12.65 Billion in 2020 and will grow the revenue around USD 33.42 Billion by 2028.

Based on Geography, "North America" is predicted to witness the largest market share by 2028.

