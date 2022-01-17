BT plc files an application to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British Telecommunications plc ("BT plc") has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) as its principal regulator in Canada and the Ontario Securities Commission for an order (the “order”) to cease being a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia. BT plc is not a reporting issuer in any other Canadian jurisdiction.



If the order is granted, BT plc will cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada and, as a result, will no longer be required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents in Canada pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

BT plc will continue to file all financial statements and other continuous disclosure materials required to be filed by it in accordance with applicable laws and regulations of the United Kingdom, including the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange. All such continuous disclosure documents of BT plc are publicly available on the investor relations page of BT plc’s website www.bt.com/about and at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. BT plc securityholders resident in Canada will continue to receive copies of continuous disclosure documents that are required to be delivered to securityholders in the United Kingdom, in the same manner and at the same time as is required under the applicable laws and regulations in the United Kingdom, including pursuant to the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

A simultaneous application has been made by BT Group plc (“BT”) to the BCSC (as its principal regulator in Canada) to cease to be a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Quebec and Nova Scotia. BT is not a reporting issuer in any other Canadian jurisdiction.

