CX100 Inc. Acquires INKONIQ Design Studio

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S.-based Customer Experience company CX100 Inc. (www.cx100.com), part of 100 Holdings Inc. (www.100holdco.com), has acquired the Bengaluru-based UX/UI studio INKONIQ.

Founded in 2011, INKONIQ is an award-winning UX/UI design agency specializing in Research, Experience Design (UX/UI), and Technology. With a strong team, INKONIQ boasts a global clientele across various domains and verticals.

With the acquisition of INKONIQ, CX100 offers solutions, from awareness to advocacy, as well as all the components needed to compete with leading digital design and development companies. This acquisition will enable CX100 to bring INKONIQ's skill set to the North American and European Markets and, likewise, take the CX100 brand and offerings to India, EMEA, and APAC markets.

Valerie Patmore, CEO of CX100, commented, "INKONIQ has shown exemplary capabilities and talent in the design, UX/UI, and development space. This fills a key area of opportunity for CX100. INKONIQ is the perfect partner and complement to the current offerings and solutions at CX100. I am thrilled about what is to come with this acquisition."

CX100 aims to grow its team globally by 10 times over the next three years. We are investing in long-term growth and building a plush new FleCX Office space in Bengaluru.

