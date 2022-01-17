NebuDAO’s Multi-Dimensional Exploration of Blockchain Through Cosmic

Singapore, Singapore, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A metaverse ecosystem with NebuDAO at its core has been established based on the initial achievements of NebuDAO in the metaverse sector. Through this ecosystem, the GameFi organization will continue to explore the metaverse while promoting its culture to become a recognized group. In this way, it can form an open, autonomous, and interconnected metaverse ecosystem.

Cosmic is the first blockchain game introduced in this NebuDAO ecosystem. This game is characterized by its interesting gameplay and profound culture, attracting many ecosystem explorers.

The Unique Background of Cosmic

- Origin: the revitalization of the magic land

The whole planet was devastated by the war between gods, along with the extinction of humans, orcs, elves, and Protoss, eliminating all animals and plants. However, recently, there have been signs showing that some creatures are living in the distant magic land, which gradually revitalizes the planet in thousands of years of chaos.

- Rise: the reestablishing of a new order in Cosmic

The planet is changed by the revitalized magic land in which species including humans, elves, and orc, are emerging, forming their own magic tribes. At the same time, evils and monsters in chaos also waken, oppressing and bullying other species to loot precious resources. Moreover, they kill anything that is lone. Thus, these evils and monsters are barriers for warriors to survive.

It is inevitable that the heroic warriors will grow old as their tribes continue to expand. To build these tribes into better ones, with the will of the elder warriors, their offspring develop the territories with tribe members in order to lead the tribes to survive on this land.

- Inheritance: the vigorous offspring

Monsters, evils, and scarce resources make the hero offspring unite together to develop their magic tribe to stay alive on this magic land.

In battles with monsters and evils, the ancestor’s soul inside their body is wakened. In this case, their own tribe attributes will grow after each battle. They can become superheroes after being beginners and middle-class warriors.

Activating the consensus of NebuDAO members

In the beginning, Cosmic was built to form a consensus among blockchain game players of NebuDAO, creating an open GameFi network linking both the real and digital worlds, based on the advantages of the organization members.

Decentralizing assets with the help of DAO

Under the supervision of NebuDAO, a fully decentralized ecosystem can be put in place by Cosmic. In this ecosystem, information of all NFTs and tokens are traceable after being added on-chain. This can create an open and transparent blockchain game environment without malicious third parties.

Benefits for the NebuDAO early-bird users

As the first popular blockchain game of NebuDAO, Cosmic is closely related to the organization development. Therefore, NebuDAO members can enjoy discounts when purchasing blind boxes or paying fees in the game.

Sharing traffic flow with communities

To build a multi-chain metaverse ecosystem of NebuDAO, currently, it is confirmed that HO and ZEED will be integrated into the Cosmic ecosystem. Users can gain benefits and interests in this game with corresponding tokens from these platforms. Besides, more high-quality communities will also be introduced for the expansion of the game ecosystem.

Supported by more breakthroughs in the metaverse sector, a parallel GameFi ecosystem will be established with Cosmic at its core. This ecosystem will be open and inclusive based on identity and economic systems. Apart from that, the Cosmic upgrade will bring more sub-ecosystems and new gameplays with the same background and economic models as those of the ecosystem. This is how an established metaverse ecosystem is built with diverse cultures and users interacting with each other across the world.

Such a fantastic game is only a part of the NebuDAO exploration of the metaverse. The organization will keep searching for high-quality projects for a more complete metaverse ecosystem bridging all blockchains.

