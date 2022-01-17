James Garner's Car Up for Charity Auction

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although beloved Hollywood icon James Garner sadly passed away in 2014, the James Garner Animal Rescue Fund, the non-profit charity started by his daughter Gigi Garner, announces that his personal automobile is now being auctioned off for his foundation on Jan. 27, 2022 by Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The 2009 caddy CTS has his personalized "MAVROCK" license plate and his initials on the driver's door. Finished in Black Cherry with custom pin stripping and a sleek black interior, this pristine car has a 6.2-liter V8 engine and only 18,000 miles. Several pieces of his memorabilia will be sold along with the automobile.

All proceeds will go to benefit the James Garner Animal Rescue Fund (aka JGARF.ORG). Gigi started the non-profit to honor her father's legacy through their mutual passion for animals. She has been a rescuer for over 30 years and helps fund other rescues all over the world with his charity.

For more info: Please go to www.BARRETT-JACKSON.com

Press Contact: Mavrock1@aol.com

