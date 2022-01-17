English French

Paris, January 17, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 10 to January 14, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 10 to January 14, 2022 :

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 10/01/2022 FR0000125486 58627 94,7238 XPAR VINCI 10/01/2022 FR0000125486 21656 94,7982 CEUX VINCI 10/01/2022 FR0000125486 7114 94,8162 TQEX VINCI 10/01/2022 FR0000125486 7603 94,8323 AQEU VINCI 11/01/2022 FR0000125486 19500 94,8519 XPAR VINCI 11/01/2022 FR0000125486 35500 94,8569 CEUX VINCI 12/01/2022 FR0000125486 7400 94,9639 XPAR VINCI 12/01/2022 FR0000125486 5000 94,9662 CEUX VINCI 12/01/2022 FR0000125486 3800 94,9775 TQEX VINCI 12/01/2022 FR0000125486 3800 94,9884 AQEU VINCI 13/01/2022 FR0000125486 8081 96,9135 XPAR VINCI 14/01/2022 FR0000125486 31697 98,1872 XPAR VINCI 14/01/2022 FR0000125486 6108 97,6549 CEUX VINCI 14/01/2022 FR0000125486 1280 97,6199 TQEX VINCI 14/01/2022 FR0000125486 915 97,5034 AQEU TOTAL 218 081 95,4891

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

