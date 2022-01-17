Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 10 to January 14, 2022

                Paris, January 17, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 10 to January 14, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 10 to January 14, 2022 :

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI10/01/2022FR00001254865862794,7238XPAR
VINCI10/01/2022FR00001254862165694,7982CEUX
VINCI10/01/2022FR0000125486711494,8162TQEX
VINCI10/01/2022FR0000125486760394,8323AQEU
VINCI11/01/2022FR00001254861950094,8519XPAR
VINCI11/01/2022FR00001254863550094,8569CEUX
VINCI12/01/2022FR0000125486740094,9639XPAR
VINCI12/01/2022FR0000125486500094,9662CEUX
VINCI12/01/2022FR0000125486380094,9775TQEX
VINCI12/01/2022FR0000125486380094,9884AQEU
VINCI13/01/2022FR0000125486808196,9135XPAR
VINCI14/01/2022FR00001254863169798,1872XPAR
VINCI14/01/2022FR0000125486610897,6549CEUX
VINCI14/01/2022FR0000125486128097,6199TQEX
VINCI14/01/2022FR000012548691597,5034AQEU
      
  TOTAL218 08195,4891 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

