Aéroports de Paris SA - December 2021 traffic figures

PRESS RELEASE
January 17th, 2022
Aéroports de Paris SA
2021 traffic marked by a gradual recovery in line with the group's assumptions
2021 Full-year traffic
Groupe ADP total traffic1 was up by +37.2% in 2021 (+43.4 million passengers compared to 2020), with 160.0 million passengers welcomed in the entire network of operated airports, standing at 45.6% of the 2019 group traffic1.
At Paris Aéroport alone, traffic was up by +26.8% in 2021 (+8.9 million passengers compared to 2020), with 41.9 million passengers welcomed, standing at 38.8% of the 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. Over the year, traffic in Paris-Charles de Gaulle was up by +17.7% in 2021, with 26.2 million passengers welcomed, standing at 34.4% of the 2019 traffic and traffic in Paris-Orly was up by +45.6% in 2021, with 15.7 million passengers welcomed, standing at 49.4% of the 2019 traffic.
At Paris Aéroport, over 2021:
- International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas territories) was up by +18.5% compared to 2020, at 34.9% of the 2019 traffic, due to the growth on the following destinations: North America (+37.1%), Africa (+35.6%), Middle-East (+20.9%), Latin America (+3.7%) and despite the decrease in traffic with Asia-Pacific (-51.8%);
- European traffic (excluding France), was up by +35.2% compared to 2020, at 37.8% of the 2019 traffic;
- Mainland France traffic (excluding French Overseas territories), was up by +26.6% compared to 2020, at 52.7% of the 2019 traffic;
- Traffic with the French Overseas territories (included in international traffic) was up by +16.3% compared to 2020, at 63.6% of the 2019 traffic;
- The number of connecting passengers was up by +21.2%. The connecting rate stood at 22.0%, down by -1.1 point compared to 2020.
Traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP2, was up by +76.8% in 2021, with 52.0 million passengers welcomed, standing at 55.4% of the 2019 traffic. TAV Airports traffic includes since May 1st, 2021 the traffic of Almaty airport, following the signing of an agreement related to the acquisition of its management company3.
Traffic at Santiago de Chile airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +17.4% in 2021, with 10.0 million passengers welcomed, standing at 40.7% of the 2019 traffic.
Traffic at Amman airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +122.3% in 2021, with 4.6 million passengers welcomed, standing at 51.1% of the 2019 traffic.
Traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20204, was up by +23.7% in 2021, with 50.4 million passengers welcomed, standing at 48.8% of the 2019 traffic.
December 2021 traffic
In December 2021, Groupe ADP total traffic1 is up by +9.2 million passengers5, with 17.7 million passengers welcomed in the entire network of operated airports, standing at 66.9% of the December 2019 group traffic.
In December 2021, at Paris Aéroports alone, traffic is up by +3.3 million passengers5, with 5.2 million passengers welcomed, standing at 64.5% of the December 2019 Paris Aéroports traffic. In December 2021, traffic at Paris-Charles de Gaulle was up by +2.4 million passengers5, at 3.5 million passengers, standing at 60.3% of the December 2019 traffic and traffic at Paris-Orly was up by +0.9 million passengers5, at 1.7 million passengers, standing at 75.0% of the December 2019 traffic.
At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, terminals 2A, 2B, 2D, 2E, 2F, and 2C since December 14th, 2021, are currently open to handle the entirety of passenger traffic. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open expect for boarding gates B at Orly 1. Internationally, the Hajj terminal at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia is closed. Almaty airport has been closed between January 5th, and January 13th, 2022. All other airports are open to commercial flights, although restrictions may apply, particularly to international flights.
Traffic at TAV Airports was up by +2.0 million passengers5 in December 2021, at 3.5 million passengers, standing at 71.3% of the December 2019 traffic.
Traffic at Santiago de Chile airport was up by +0.8 million passengers5 in December 2021, at 1.5 million passengers, standing at 70.6% of the December 2019 traffic.
Traffic at Amman airport was up by +0.3 million passengers5 in December 2021, at 0.5 million passengers, standing at 71.2% of the December 2019 traffic.
Traffic at GMR Airports was up by +2.7 million passengers5 in December 2021, at 6.8 million passengers, standing at 71.5% of the December 2019 traffic.
|
Passengers
|2021
| Change 21/20
(in %)
|Dec. 2021
| Change Dec. 21/20
(in passengers)
|Paris-CDG
|26,196,575
|+17.7%
|3,489,011
|+2,352,436
|Paris-Orly
|15,724,580
|+45.6%
|1,736,716
|+901,970
|Total Paris Aéroport
|41,921,155
|+26.8%
|5,225,727
|+3,254,406
|Santiago de Chile
|10,012,918
|+17.4%
|1,496,598
|+793,799
|Amman
|4,559,336
|+122.3%
|469,954
|+334,931
|New Delhi
|37,139,957
|+30.3%
|5,011,282
|+2,104,346
|Hyderabad
|11,989,339
|+25.7%
|1,589,260
|+479,643
|Cebu
|1,316,939
|-52.0%
|226,677
|+164,943
|Total GMR Airports
|50,446,235
|+23.7%
|6,827,219
|+2,748,932
|Antalya
|22,007,108
|+126.6%
|678,955
|+417,693
|Ankara
|7,026,175
|+36.1%
|639,651
|+342,170
|Almaty
|6,099,212
|+68.6%
|566,520
|+207,097
|Izmir
|7,669,552
|+40.3%
|610,058
|+313,976
|Bodrum
|2,935,236
|+98.3%
|75,704
|+40,356
|Gazipaşa Alanya
|620,387
|+129.0%
|33,854
|+16,817
|Medina
|1,757,979
|-21.8%
|280,044
|+176,176
|Tunisia
|524,276
|+56.4%
|41,812
|+23,300
|Georgia
|2,191,346
|+242.1%
|215,893
|+197,297
|North Macedonia
|1,391,378
|+77.7%
|135,115
|+85,225
|Zagreb(6)
|1,404,478
|+51.9%
|179,582
|+138,084
|Total TAV Airports(7)
|51,955,520
|+76.8%
|3,457,188
|+1,958,191
|Aircraft Movements
|2021
| Change 21/20
(in %)
|Dec. 2021
| Change Dec. 21/20
(in movements)
|Paris-CDG
|250,111
|+17.8%
|29,192
|+16,034
|Paris-Orly
|118,557
|+42.8%
|12,969
|+6,750
|Total Paris Aéroport
|368,668
|+24.8%
|42,161
|+22,784
|Santiago de Chile
|77,761
|+24.1%
|9,803
|+3,870
|Amman
|46,603
|+92.4%
|4,973
|+2,985
|New Delhi
|289,259
|+32.7%
|34,819
|+11,171
|Hyderabad
|110,116
|+18.8%
|12,076
|+1,760
|Cebu
|14,252
|-46.3%
|2,152
|+1,238
|Total GMR Airports
|413,627
|+22.7%
|49,047
|+14,169
|Antalya
|130,084
|+118.8%
|5,361
|+3,106
|Ankara
|55,418
|+39.3%
|4,901
|+2,190
|Almaty
|56,840
|+31.7%
|5,191
|+1,272
|Izmir
|51,798
|+30.0%
|3,944
|+1,517
|Bodrum
|20,356
|+95.5%
|592
|+287
|Gazipaşa Alanya
|4,784
|+112.9%
|266
|+100
|Medina
|19,813
|+7.4%
|2,539
|+1,296
|Tunisia
|4,815
|+38.9%
|421
|+196
|Georgia
|26,820
|+122.4%
|2,468
|+1,682
|North Macedonia
|14,988
|+66.0%
|1,309
|+650
|Zagreb(1)
|29,605
|+37.6%
|3,218
|+1,826
|Total TAV Airports(7)
|399,390
|+62.9%
|30,210
|+14,122
| Geographic split
Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
| Change 21/20
(in %)
| Share in
total traffic
| Change Dec. 21/20
(in %)
| Share in
total traffic
|France
|+26.6%
|20.4%
|+483,957
|17.7%
|Europe
|+35.2%
|42.6%
|+1,622,305
|41.4%
| Other International
of which
|+18.5%
|37.1%
|+1,148,144
|40.9%
|Africa
|+35.6%
|13.4%
|+205,107
|10.9%
|North America
|+37.1%
|7.7%
|+450,372
|10.8%
|Latin America
|+3.7%
|2.4%
|+112,102
|3.4%
|Middle-East
|+20.9%
|4.7%
|+181,756
|5.7%
|Asia-Pacific
|-51.8%
|1.6%
|+68,519
|2.1%
|French Overseas Territories
|+16.3%
|7.2%
|+130,288
|8.0%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|+26.8%
|100.0%
|+3,254,406
|100.0%
|Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
|2021
|Change 21/20
|Dec. 2021
|Change Dec. 21/20
|Connecting Passengers(1)
|4,578,829
|+21.2%
|586,397
|+353,754
|Connecting rate
|22.0%
|- 1.1pt
|22.1%
|+0.5pt
|Seat load factor
|69.7%
|+0.4pt
|70.6%
|+6.9pts
(1) Departing passengers
Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux. Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget. Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports. including Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020. the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 33.1 million passengers and 1.8 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly. and more than 96.3 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area. the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2020. group revenue stood at €2.137 million and net result attributable to the Group at -€1.169 million.
Registered office: 1. rue de France. 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296.881.806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr
1 Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport since January 1st, 2019. It also includes Almaty International Airport traffic since May 1st, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Excluding the consolidation of Almaty, group traffic would be 17.1 million passengers in December 2021, up by +9.0 million passengers and 155.6 million passengers since the beginning of the year, up by +41.3 million passengers.
2 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).
3 On the acquisition of the management company of Almaty airport, see page 13 of the 2021 half-year results, released on July 28th, 2021.
4 On the stake acquisition in GMR Airports, see press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020.
5 Compared to December 2020.
6 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.
7 TAV Airports' total traffic and aircraft movements include figures of Almaty International Airport since May 2021.
