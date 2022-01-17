McPhy signs a major contract with Eiffage Énergie Systèmes - Clemessy for a pioneering carbon-free mobility project in Belfort

French English

McPhy will equip a site in Belfort with a 1 MW electrolyzer and a refueling station distributing up to 800 kg per day, to fuel a fleet of hydrogen buses

This innovative and modular installation is sized to address the growing number of uses and needs beyond urban mobility in the area

La Motte-Fanjas, January 17, 2022 – 05:45 pm CET – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), (the “Company”), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), announces that it has signed a contract with Eiffage Énergie Systèmes - Clemessy (acting as agent), a subsidiary of the Eiffage Group, to equip a hydrogen production and distribution site located in Danjoutin, in the south of Belfort in France, operated by Hynamics (hydrogen subsidiary of the EDF Group). Equipped with an electrolyzer and a station, the site will initially be used to fuel low-carbon hydrogen to a fleet of 7 buses operated by the RTTB (“Régie des Transports du Territoire de Belfort”) on behalf of the SMTC (“Syndicat Mixte des Transports en Commun”) on the urban transport network Optymo. Commissioning is expected in spring 2023.

Jean-Baptiste Lucas, CEO of McPhy, stated: "This collaboration with the Eiffage Group, to supply hydrogen to the Belfort conurbation’s hydrogen-powered buses, with a possible opening to other types of vehicles and uses, is emblematic of the growing role played by hydrogen in urban mobility in France. This project is a further illustration of McPhy's commitment to become a key partner for local authorities in their transition to zero-emission mobility.”

Delivery of a 1 MW electrolyzer and a modular, multi-terminal refueling station

As part of this contract, McPhy will deliver the equipment for the installation, consisting of a 1 MW McLyzer electrolyzer to power a McFilling 350 refueling station able to distribute up to 800 kg per day of hydrogen at 350 bar at full capacity. The station will offer two Hi-Flow terminals with the ability to fuel all 7 buses in one hour.

The station will also offer a third terminal adapted to the filling of mobile storage units (tube trailers). This filling module could enable the use of low-carbon hydrogen to supply industrial uses remotely from the production site. The station is modular and configured to evolve with the growth of a project expected to go beyond this first stage.

A pioneering project that is expected to grow

The McPhy-equipped station is scalable and designed to support the growth of the Optymo network's hydrogen bus fleet, which could be expanded to 20 additional buses by 2025, in addition to the seven initially planned. The station will also be able to supply all other forms of mobility at 350 bar, such as utility vehicles, garbage trucks or heavy goods vehicles circulating in the area. To this end, the site will be located in the immediate vicinity of the bus depot and at the crossroads of a highway linking France and Germany, perfectly meeting the needs of a local hydrogen ecosystem while contributing to the structuring of a hydrogen territorial grid in the region.

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

