Societe Generale: Press release regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

PRESS RELEASE REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (OUTSIDE THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)



Regulated information



Paris, 17th January 2022

(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabiliszation measures)

After getting all necessary authorizations from supervisory authorities, Societe Generale launched, on 20 December 2021, an ordinary share buyback program of 5 534 365 Societe Generale shares in order to cover and honor the free shares allocation plan for the benefit of employees and Group executive directors.

This shares buyback ended on 14th January 2022.

The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild had temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 10 to 14 January 2022

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10/01/2022 FR0000130809 284 500 33,2145 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11/01/2022 FR0000130809 284 660 33,1176 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12/01/2022 FR0000130809 286 500 33,4744 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13/01/2022 FR0000130809 285 200 33,8929 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14/01/2022 FR0000130809 285 190 34,1317 XPAR TOTAL 1 426 050 33,5665

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement: https://investors.societegenerale.com/fr/base-documentaire?search=&theme=information-reglementee&category=&year=&op=Filtrer

