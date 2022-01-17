Bexplus launches 100% welcome bonus and lists USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, EOS deposits

Hong Kong, China, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bexplus, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform launched 100% deposit bonus for its users along with a wallet with 21% annual interest, 100x leverage, and more. Bexplus also lists USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, EOS deposits.

Since its creation, Bexplus has been aiming to maximize and protect its users' profits. For the sake of helping traders earn more, some new cryptocurrency deposits have been added, including BTC, USDT, ETH, XRP, LTC, EOS deposits.

Bexplus provides traders two benefits: a 100% deposit bonus and a wallet with 21% annual interest; three tools: 100X leverage, a demo account, and a mobile APP.

Benefits

100% deposit bonus

Bexplus offers a 100% deposit bonus to every trader to earn more profit. For example, if a user deposits 1 BTC, then 2 BTC will be credited to their account. Please note that the bonus is up to 10 BTC for each deposit. Profit made with the bonus is withdrawable.

Wallet with up to 21% annual interest

Prices go up, and prices go down, but the Bexplus wallet is to protect and increase user assets. If any trader would like to take a rest from the ever-changing crypto market, they can turn to the Bexplus interest wallet. It provides 21% annualized interest. That is to say; if they deposit 1 BTC, they will get 1.2BTC a year later. Undeniably, that is almost the highest interest in the industry.

Tools

100X Leverage

With 100x leverage applied, traders can use 1 BTC to open a position of 100 BTC by going long (predicting BTC price will be up) or going short (predicting BTC price will be down).

Demo Account

Bexplus provides a demo account, which exactly simulates real trading. Therefore, with the demo account, traders can be easier to practice their strategies without any risks. There are 10 replenishable BTC in the demo account for traders to practice as much as they like.

Mobile APP

The top-ranking Bexplus app integrates all the necessary functions and tools (real-time charts, a variety of indicators, news alerts, etc.) while keeping a minimalist and intuitive interface. With the Bexplus app, users can manage their account anywhere and anytime they want. Furthermore, the 24/7 notification could keep them updated with big price movements, making it easier to secure their positions.

Download the Bexplus APP on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Know more about Bexplus

Bexplus is a leading crypto derivatives trading platform offering 100x leverage futures trading on various trading pairs: BTC, ETH, ADA, Doge, XRP, etc. Bexplus doesn’t require KYC and is popular among over 800k traders from 0ver 200 countries/regions. In addition, it is safe for being accredited by MSB (Money Services Business).

