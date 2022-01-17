UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

English French

NANTES – 17 January 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 10 and 14 January 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 10-janv-22 FR0013153541 10744 20.3250 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 10-janv-22 FR0013153541 6042 20.4086 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 10-janv-22 FR0013153541 1439 20.4262 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 10-janv-22 FR0013153541 1810 20.4322 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 11-janv-22 FR0013153541 10623 20.1054 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 11-janv-22 FR0013153541 5149 20.1737 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 11-janv-22 FR0013153541 1372 20.1431 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 11-janv-22 FR0013153541 2123 20.1477 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 12-janv-22 FR0013153541 10953 20.3469 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 12-janv-22 FR0013153541 4777 20.3051 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 12-janv-22 FR0013153541 1567 20.3210 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 12-janv-22 FR0013153541 2114 20.3104 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 13-janv-22 FR0013153541 7781 20.4941 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 13-janv-22 FR0013153541 4763 20.5190 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 13-janv-22 FR0013153541 1514 20.5194 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 13-janv-22 FR0013153541 2416 20.5178 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 14-janv-22 FR0013153541 11136 20.2486 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 14-janv-22 FR0013153541 4333 20.3119 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 14-janv-22 FR0013153541 1660 20.2912 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 14-janv-22 FR0013153541 2739 20.3033 TQEX

