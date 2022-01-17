UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

NANTES – 17 January 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 10 and 14 January 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7110-janv-22FR00131535411074420.3250XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7110-janv-22FR0013153541604220.4086CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7110-janv-22FR0013153541143920.4262AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7110-janv-22FR0013153541181020.4322TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7111-janv-22FR00131535411062320.1054XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7111-janv-22FR0013153541514920.1737CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7111-janv-22FR0013153541137220.1431AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7111-janv-22FR0013153541212320.1477TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7112-janv-22FR00131535411095320.3469XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7112-janv-22FR0013153541477720.3051CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7112-janv-22FR0013153541156720.3210AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7112-janv-22FR0013153541211420.3104TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7113-janv-22FR0013153541778120.4941XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7113-janv-22FR0013153541476320.5190CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7113-janv-22FR0013153541151420.5194AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7113-janv-22FR0013153541241620.5178TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7114-janv-22FR00131535411113620.2486XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7114-janv-22FR0013153541433320.3119CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7114-janv-22FR0013153541166020.2912AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7114-janv-22FR0013153541273920.3033TQEX

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.


About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

Contacts

Investor RelationsPress Relations
Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot

Tel: (+33) 6 20 36 93 58		Pierre Barbe

Tel: +33 6 23 23 08 51
cmignot@maisonsdumonde.compbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com

 

