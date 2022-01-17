SMCP - Appointment of Mr. Christophe Cuvillier as Chairman of the Board of Directors

English French

Press release - Paris, January 17th, 2022

Appointment of Mr. Christophe Cuvillier as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Following the change in the composition of the Board of Directors of SMCP S.A. (the "Company") decided by the Company's Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of January 14, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors met today to appoint its new Chairman.

Mr. Christophe Cuvillier, an independent director, was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Christophe Cuvillier stated: "I am grateful by the confidence that the Board of Directors has placed in me and proud to continue my commitment to the Group founded by Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom, and to all its shareholders. SMCP's clear and ambitious strategic roadmap is bearing fruit and will help consolidate the Group's position as a world leader in affordable luxury. I look forward to working closely with Isabelle Guichot and her management team to meet the exciting challenges of the fashion and retail world together."

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 43 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

