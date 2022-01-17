PraSaga’s World-Class Blockchain Joins Chamber of Digital Commerce Executive Committee

Zug, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s leading blockchain trade association, today welcomed PraSaga as a member of its Executive Committee. PraSaga joins a select group of companies and foundations working to accelerate and promote the adoption of blockchain-based technology for social good, innovation, and investment. The Chamber of Digital Commerce’s Executive Committee shapes the organization’s vision and strategy and supports its mission to promote the acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain technology worldwide.

“PraSaga is a great addition to our executive committee because of their dedication to empowering innovation, collaboration, and compliance,” said Perianne Boring, Founder and President of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. “They are well aligned with our mission to promote the global adoption of blockchain technology, and we look forward to working with them to achieve that goal.”

The Chamber is the world’s leading trade association and advocacy group representing digital asset and blockchain industry innovators, operators, and investors. It serves four primary functions: to engage in policy work with state, federal and international stakeholders; to foster partnerships throughout the blockchain and crypto industry; to encourage capital formation and investment; and to advance the broader adoption of blockchain technology.

“PraSaga is extremely pleased to join the vast network of leading blockchain experts within the Chamber of Digital Commerce,” said Michael Holdmann, PraSaga Founder and CEO. “Working alongside the Chamber’s members we look forward to being a proactive part in valuable discussions that move the needle toward a global consensus on digital currency and the future of our global economy.”

This news follows PraSaga’s recent announcement of their successful token sale and the addition of world-renowned economist, Stephen Moore as their Chief Economist. These, along with their upcoming token launch, mark major milestones in PraSaga’s continued dedication to building the next evolution of blockchain powered by SagaOS.

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Chamber of Digital Commerce is the world’s first and largest trade association representing the digital asset and blockchain industry. For more information, please visit DigitalChamber.org, and follow us on Twitter @DigitalChamber.

About PraSaga

PraSaga is a Foundation building the world’s first truly single layer blockchain (SagaChain) powered by Smart Assets Making blockchain technology both easy to use and develop for. PraSaga is empowering a global decentralized Collaborative of innovative businesses, governments, developers, miners, and token holders. Building the next evolution of blockchain powered by SagaChain.

