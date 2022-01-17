Enhancing Primary Care Delivery to be More Equitable for All



The Good Clinic is expanding its efforts to champion healthcare equity through a strategic relationship with the National Minority Health Association

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The National Minority Health Association (NMHA) and The Good Clinic have formed a strategic relationship to support their shared values of creating more opportunities to deliver widespread, equitable healthcare. The Good Clinic’s approach of co-creating a personalized health and wellness plan with each client aligns with the NMHA’s mission of closing the healthcare disparity gap in minority and underserved communities. This collaboration will enhance The Good Clinic’s ongoing strategy of espousing health equity within the organization.

“To be an effective advocate, healthcare providers must embrace the whole person to achieve the optimum patient outcome,” said Michael Howe, CEO of the Good Clinic.

“Health inequity is real within healthcare organizations. We acknowledge this and designed our practice from the start to overcome inequities in care delivery. This relationship with NMHA will further our efforts to achieve health equity in our primary care practice.”

The Good Clinic recognizes that equitable patient-centered, value-based care is necessary for peoples’ well-being and strengthens the communities in which its clinics operate. Joining the NMHA Health Equity Action Leader (HEAL) Network is another step in The Good Clinic’s process to ensure that the delivery of care is equitable for all. As a HEAL member, The Good Clinic has adopted the NMHA Guiding Principles. In addition, The Good Clinic will also offer membership in NMHA to each clinic client (i.e., patient).

“Minority communities suffer the brunt of infrastructure and institutional policies that systematically ignore our needs and challenges when it comes to seeking healthcare,” said Burgess Harrison, NMHA executive director. “We look forward to working hand in hand with The Good Clinic team to improve health outcomes for people of color.”

To learn more about the National Minority Health Association or how to become a member, visit www.theNMHA.org . To learn more about The Good Clinic, visit thegoodclinic.com .

About The Good Clinic, LLC, a Mitesco Company ( www.MitescoInc.com )

The Good Clinic, LLC ( www.thegoodclinic.com )is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco Inc. N.A. LLC the holding company for Mitesco’s North American operations. The Good Clinic plans to build out a nationwide network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic™ includes several vital executives who brought MinuteClinic to scale, acquired by CVS in 2006.

About NMHA: The National Minority Health Association, founded in 1988 by Dr. David L. Dalton, Chairman, and CEO, UNIVEC Conglomerate, Inc. (UNVC), achieved its initial mission of ensuring the establishment of Offices of Minority Health in all 50 states. Today the NMHA is adding to its mission and deploying new programs that utilize patient-centered, value-based care, and new ways of enhancing care to patients where they are, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for minority and underserved communities. To find out more, visit www.theNMHA.org . Become a member of the NMHA Health Equity Action Leaders network (HEAL) and join the fight for health equity. https://www.thenmha.org/donation . Help build confidence in the vaccine www.GoFundMe.com/thenmha

NMHA recently launched the new Flex for Checks program as part of the ongoing fight against COVID-19. The Flex for Checks community-based program was developed as part of an $11.1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that seeks to mobilize homecare workers to increase vaccination confidence and rates in underserved communities.

