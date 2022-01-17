ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

17 January 2022

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This announcement is made pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 14 January 2022 that Jane Tufnell, the Chair of the Company, made a transfer of 1,975 ordinary shares in the Company to a family member (for nil consideration).

As a result of this transaction Jane Tufnell and her connected persons hold a total of 28,025 ordinary shares, being 0.04% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

