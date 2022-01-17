Hexagon Composites – Buyback of shares

Aalesund, NORWAY

In reference to the buyback program announced 7 January 2022, Hexagon Composites ASA (“the Company”) has purchased 924 606 of its own shares. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 32,27 per share. The Company has completed this program within the 18 January target date, being thirty-days before the publication of fourth-quarter results, whereby further primary insider transactions are restricted.

Overview of daily purchases:

DateAggregated daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
07.01.2022118 00033,633 968 847,40
10.01.2022127 00032,364 110 304,20
11.01.2022132 00032,634 307 265,60
12.01.2022136 00033,574 565 152,80
13.01.2022138 00033,614 637 517,60
14.01.2022137 00032,464 446 444,60
17.01.2022136 60632,314 413 398,35
Previously disclosed buy-buck under the program (accumulated)000


Accumulated under the buy-back program		924 606

32,93

30 448 930,55

Date on which the buyback program was announced: 7 January 2022

The duration of the buyback program: 7 January 2022 up to and including 17 January 2022

Size of the buyback program: Up to 1 500 000 shares

Following the transactions, the Company owns 2 148 898 of its own shares, which represents 1,07% of the total shares.

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback program is attached.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act The announcement is made by the contact person.

For more information:

Hiva Ghiri, VP IR, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


