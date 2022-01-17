Global Online Pharmacy Market Size To Hit USD 210.35 Billion by 2028 at a 17.83% CAGR Growth (with COVID-19 Analysis): Facts & Factors

Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Online Pharmacy Market By Product Type (Skin Care, Dental, Cold and Flu, Vitamins, Weight Loss, and Others), By Platform Type (Mobile Users, and Desktop Users), By Drug Type (OTC Medicines, and Prescription Medicines): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecasts, 2021 – 2028 " is the title of the latest analysis report that Facts and Factors has recently added to their research database.

“The latest research shows that the demand for global Online Pharmacy Market size & share was about USD 69.25 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach approximately USD 210.35 Billion by the end of 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 17.83% from 2021 to 2028.”

Online Pharmacy market research report is a professional and in-depth investigation that focuses on market share, leading segments, primary and secondary drivers, production, and geographical analysis of the market in discussion (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.)

What is Online Pharmacy? How big is the Online Pharmacy Market?

Online Pharmacy Market Coverage & Overview:

E-pharmacies are online pharmacies that sell medications to customers over the mail or through shipping services. Telemedicine, which has provided people with access to healthcare advice via the Internet, has emerged recently as one of the most innovative technologies in the healthcare industry, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Price transparency, raising awareness, selecting appropriate healthcare service providers, and delivering medication reminders are all made possible by technological breakthroughs that are constantly being made.

Electronic pharmacy (e-pharmacy) is another technological innovation that has shown to be a problem solver for the supply of contactless medicine, notably during pandemic days. Recently, there has been a growth in the demand for online pharmacies, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue over the projected period.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Online Pharmacy Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/online-pharmacy-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2021 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 230+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2021

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Major Market Players

The Kroger Co.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Walgreen Co.

Express Scripts Holding Company

CVS Health

Giant Eagle Inc.

Rowlands Pharmacy

DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG) and OptumRx Inc.

Netmeds Marketplace Ltd.

DocMorris Express Scripts and Medlife International Pvt. Ltd

Online Pharmacy Market: COVID-19 Impact

The expansion of the Online Pharmacy Market was primarily fueled by an increase in R&D expenditures around the globe; however, the recent COVID-19 epidemic and economic downturn have altered the entire market statistics of many sectors around the world. The Online Pharmacy Market is no exception to this rule. It has benefited the worldwide online pharmacy sector. Customers rushed in huge numbers, exhibiting a keen interest in online medicine purchases. Globally, people started taking vitamin and mineral supplements as a precaution. As a result of the pandemic-induced shutdown, online drug purchases surged. Due to the pandemic's restrictions, companies and customers choose contactless delivery. This has become the new normal in the pandemic, and it is projected to remain beyond the pandemic.

Governments around the world took drastic steps, such as lockdowns, border closures, and the implementation of tight social distancing protocols, in an attempt to halt the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus. These moves had a significant impact on the global economy, causing numerous industries to suffer. When evaluating the current and prospective market sizes and growth trends of the market for all regions and countries, the impact of COVID-19 on market demand is taken into account.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the online pharmacy market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the online pharmacy market forward?

What are the online pharmacy Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the online pharmacy Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the online pharmacy market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, by Platform Type, by Drug Type, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/online-pharmacy-market

Global Online Pharmacy Market: Dynamics

The widespread use of e-commerce platforms throughout the world

People are turning to online pharmacies because of attractive offerings such as price reductions, ease of drug availability, and home delivery options. Consumers are no longer obligated to purchase medicines through pharmacies. In addition, when information technology becomes more widely adopted in the healthcare sector, clinicians will be able to submit prescriptions electronically, boosting market development.

With a fast-growing number of smartphone users, enhanced digital infrastructure, and online payment options, the world's population is adapting to online pharmacies. Growing demand for nutritionally and functionally enhanced products, as well as the rising prevalence of vitamin insufficiency among the population, would provide the market with significant potential possibilities. Furthermore, because different brands are available on such platforms, expanding self-medication would contribute to increased sales of multivitamin pharmaceutical goods in the future. Contactless delivery has become immensely popular during the pandemic. It has been difficult for people to go outside to purchase medicines because of the lockdown restrictions. The online pharmacy market has witnessed a surge in demand and it is expected that the trend will continue, hence being a key factor to drive future growth.

Global Online Pharmacy Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 69.25 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 210.35 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 17.83% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players The Kroger Co., Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Walgreen Co., Express Scripts Holding Company, CVS Health, Giant Eagle, Inc., Rowlands Pharmacy, DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG), and OptumRx, Inc., Netmeds Marketplace Ltd., DocMorris, Express Scripts, and Medlife International Pvt. Ltd Key Segment By Product Type, By Platform Type, By Drug Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Online Pharmacy Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global online pharmacy market is segregated into product type, platform type, and drug type.

The product type is categorized into skincare, dental, cold and flu, vitamins, weight loss, and others. In terms of platform type, the market is segmented into mobile users and desktop users. The number of desktop and laptop computers in households has increased over time. In Europe, per capita, PC penetration is increasing swiftly and steadily, with most families owning a computer. While most European countries' personal computer product life cycles have reached maturity, retail sales of desktop computers are progressively expanding. Mobile usage has increased dramatically in recent years. In 2020, global smartphone traffic increased by more than 70%. Mobile and desktop traffic levels were roughly similar in 2020.

By 2020, the number of orders placed on mobile devices will have overtaken ones placed on desktop computers. Personal computer purchases, on the other hand, cost twice as much as purchases are done on mobile devices. Based on drug type, the industry has been bifurcated into OTC medicines and prescription medicines. The over the counter (OTC) segment dominated the online pharmacy industry in 2020, but the prescription medicine segment though accounted for a lower share in the past is estimated to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Because of increased health awareness and the rise of lifestyle-related disorders, the OTC category is expected to grow in upcoming years too. By 2028, global prescription medicine consumption is estimated to grow owing to an increasing focus on R&D and high spending on healthcare.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/online-pharmacy-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Analysis:

North America will dominate the regional market in terms of revenue share from 2021 to 2028

The online pharmacy market in North America is the most lucrative in terms of revenue generation. Because of the simplicity with which a wide range of medications may be obtained, increasing internet penetration is one of the region's growth drivers, which has resulted in the rapid acceptance of new technologies as well as the desire for digital health platforms. Also contributing to market expansion will be the presence of local online pharmacy players, as well as big industry players, in the region.

The European online pharmacy market accounts for a sizable portion of the worldwide online pharmacy business. In Europe, the e-Pharmacy market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to a rise in online orders, an increase in the geriatric population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid e-commerce growth, and well-developed information technology infrastructures.

Browse the full “Online Pharmacy Market By Product Type (Skin Care, Dental, Cold and Flu, Vitamins, Weight Loss, and Others), By Platform Type (Mobile Users, and Desktop Users), By Drug Type (OTC Medicines, and Prescription Medicines): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecasts, 2021 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/online-pharmacy-market

The global online pharmacy market is segmented as follows:

Global Online Pharmacy Market - By Product Type

Skin Care

Dental

Cold and Flu

Vitamins

Weight Loss

Others

Global Online Pharmacy Market - By Platform Type

Mobile Users

Desktop Users

Global Online Pharmacy Market - By Drug Type

OTC Medicines

Prescription Medicines

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to analysis shared by our research team, the online pharmacy market is expected to touch annually at a CAGR of approximately 17.83% from 2021 to 2028.

As per primary research, it was stated that the online pharmacy market was worth about USD 69.25 Billion in 2020 and will reach revenue of roughly USD 210.35 Billion by 2028.

Based on Geography, “North America” is anticipated to witness the largest market share by 2028.

Spectacular Deals

Detailed coverage

Most tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guaranteed

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Online Pharmacy Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/online-pharmacy-market

Browse More Related Report:

Automatic Sanitizer Dispenser Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/automatic-sanitizer-dispenser-market-by-installation-type-portable-1319

E-Grocery Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-grocery-market-by-end-users-individuals-organization-1313

Luggage Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/luggage-market-by-type-travel-luggage-casual-luggage-1308

Square Baler Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/square-baler-market-by-type-large-scale-middle-1296

Away from Home Hand Soaps and Sanitizer Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/away-from-home-hand-soaps-and-sanitizer-market-1288

Vacuum Sputtering Coating Machines Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/vacuum-sputtering-coating-machines-market-vacuum-sputtering-coating-1260

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com