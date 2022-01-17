Global Earthworm Farming Market Size 2022 by Growth (Status and Outlook), Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2026

Pune, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researcher’s, “Earthworm Farming Market 2022” report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Earthworm Farming. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Earthworm Farming industry.

Worm farming involves feeding organic waste to special breeds of worm that thrive in decomposing matter. The worm castings (worm poo) are harvested as a rich garden manure and organic liquid fertiliser (worm tea) can be harvested.

The Major Players in the Earthworm Farming Market Are:

Guangxi Xintianyu Technology Co., Ltd.

My NOKE

VermiCo

Sunrise Agriland Development And Research Private Limited

Kahariam Farms

NutriSoil

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Earthworm Farming Market types split into:

Eudrilus Eugeniae

Eisenia Fetida

Aporrectodea Calignosa

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Earthworm Farming Market applications, includes:

Bait for Fishing

Protein Extraction

Eat

Agriculture

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Table of Contents of Earthworm Farming Market:

1 Market Study Overview

2 Global Trend Summary

3 Competition by Manufacturer

4 Analysis of Earthworm Farming Industry Key Manufacturers

5 Global Earthworm Farming Sales Categorized by Regions

6 North America Earthworm Farming Market Size Categorized by Countries

7 Europe Earthworm Farming Market Size Categorized by Countries

8 Asia-Pacific Earthworm Farming Market Size Categorized by Countries

9 South America Earthworm Farming Market Size Categorized by Countries

10 Middle East and Africa Earthworm Farming Market Size Categorized by Countries

11 Global Earthworm Farming Market Segment by Type

12 Global Earthworm Farming Market Segment by Application

13 Global Earthworm Farming Market Forecast

14 Market Analysis

15 Earthworm Farming Industry Related Market Analysis

