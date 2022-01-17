Homeside Properties Selected to Manage Avalon Residential Community Association

Alpharetta, GA, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeside Properties, an Associa company, has been selected to manage Avalon Residential Community Association, Inc.

Located in the heart of Alpharetta, GA, this walkable, seamlessly connected community offers resort-level hospitality and a hub of shopping, dining, and entertainment options to residents. Phase One of the 86-acre mixed-use development features 500,000 square feet of retail space, a 12-screen Regal cinemas theater, more than a dozen restaurants, and 105,000 square feet of Class A office space.

Avalon is comprised of 101 single-family residences and 250 luxury rental homes. The community also features a pool and dog walk. Avalon is Georgia’s first Gigabit community, offering residents internet connection speeds up to 100x faster than what’s currently available in other locations.

“Avalon represents the gold standard of living in the southern United States. Our team is thrilled to partner with the community to offer expertise and innovative lifestyle services to the residents of this luxury association,” said James Arterbury, Homeside Properties president. “Our goal is to ultimately elevate the living experience in any community we manage, so we are excited to bring our management solutions to this valued client association and its board of directors.”

