CoinAcademy Launches Free Cryptocurrency Guide for the French Community

New York, USA, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CoinAcademy team is pleased to announce the launching of a free cryptocurrency-based educational platform for the French-speaking crypto community.

The new cryptocurrency information platform offers daily content for educational purposes for cryptocurrency enthusiasts who desire to be abreast of development in the crypto space.

Besides its rich and educational content, CoinAcademy is completely free and expanding in France. The team’s goal is to educate crypto users across all French-speaking countries.

CoinAcademy’s website is divided into different classes such as:

Cryptocurrency

In this section, you will learn what cryptocurrencies are. You will also learn about some of the best and tradable digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum through a comprehensive analysis of these coins.

In addition, users can find helpful and informational analyses on FTX Token, Binance Coin, Solana, and Cardano.

The section also contains a list of helpful training materials and courses to help traders up their games from average traders or investors to pros. Here, you’ll find a list of the top 100 cryptocurrencies you can invest in and the worst 100 digital coins of the day to stay away from.

If you’re contemplating investing in the crypto world and have no idea how to start and where to start from, the Cryptocurrency Guide sub-section will give you everything you need to begin your crypto investment journey.

Trading Platforms

The team encourages prospective users who need a complete trading guide on Cryptocurrency investment to check this section out. For a start, you’ll learn how to trade crypto here as well as find a detailed comparison of the major crypto trading platforms.

In addition, you will see the Academy’s professional opinion on the top trading platforms and exchanges’ rankings.

Armed with these pieces of information, you have a clear-cut idea of the best investment direction to follow.

NFT

NFT is the current buzzword in the Cryptocurrency community. Find out what this term means and how to build a small fortune from trading NFTs in this section.

In addition to the 2022 NFT Ranking, the section boasts some pieces of information such as NFT News, NFT Ethereum Calendar, and NFT Solana Calendar.

News

According to the team, the News section lives up to its name by providing around-the-clock updates about the Cryptocurrency community. Hence, the platform’s users will always be abreast of the digital currency world and learn important information that may impact their activities.

The section covers major news on NFT, Challenges, Metaverse, Taxation, Play-to-Earn, and more. Users can find helpful news and information from reliable sources in this section.

Tools

In the Tools section, users will find the tools required to best trade digital coins. From Crypto Shop to Graphics, Crypto Price/Capitalization Comparator, Crypto Currencies Heatmap to Crypto Lexicon, users have every tool to make things simpler.

