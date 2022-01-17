Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, UNITED KINGDOM

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

18 January 2022

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
 1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 (a)   Name  Murray Steele 
 2.  Reason for the notification
 (a)  Position/status  Non-Executive Director
 (b)  Initial notification /Amendment  Initial notification
 3.  Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
 (a)  Name  OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
 (b)  Legal Entity Identifier  213800Y3XEIQ18DP3053
 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 (a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
 Identification code  GB00B17B3479
 (b) Nature of the transaction  Purchase of ordinary shares
 (c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)  Volume(s)
 £0.486 per share 20,025
 (d)  Aggregated information   Not applicable - single transaction
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price
 (e)  Date of the transaction  14 January 2022
 (f)  Place of the transaction  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 (a)   Name  Sarah Boulton 
 2.  Reason for the notification
 (a)  Position/status  PCA of Non-Executive Director
 (b)  Initial notification /Amendment  Initial notification
 3.  Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
 (a)  Name  OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
 (b)  Legal Entity Identifier  213800Y3XEIQ18DP3053
 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 (a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
 Identification code  GB00B17B3479
 (b) Nature of the transaction  Purchase of ordinary shares
 (c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)  Volume(s)
 £0.486 per share 5,525
 (d)  Aggregated information   Not applicable - single transaction
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price
 (e)  Date of the transaction  14 January 2022
 (f)  Place of the transaction  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 (a)   Name  Alexander Hambro 
 2.  Reason for the notification
 (a)  Position/status  Non-Executive Director
 (b)  Initial notification /Amendment  Initial notification
 3.  Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
 (a)  Name  OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
 (b)  Legal Entity Identifier  213800Y3XEIQ18DP3053
 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 (a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
 Identification code  GB00B17B3479
 (b) Nature of the transaction  Purchase of ordinary shares
 (c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)  Volume(s)
 £0.486 per share 8,167
 (d)  Aggregated information   Not applicable - single transaction
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price
 (e)  Date of the transaction  14 January 2022
 (f)  Place of the transaction  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe
For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
+44 (0)20 7710 2800