Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (BVCI) chooses The Justin Poy Agency as Agency of Record

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto-based The Justin Poy Agency (JPA) has inked a one-year deal with Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (BVCI) as Agency of Record (AOR), catapulting it into the realm of the fast-growing world of digital currency. Established in 1993, the award-winning JPA has proven itself to be a leader in certain verticals that play a significant role in the Canadian economy. Among its notable clients are the Trillium Automobile Dealers Association (TADA) and its signature event, the Canadian International AutoShow (aka “The AutoShow”). As an agency that does a tremendous amount work from the automotive industry standpoint, JPA is perfectly poised to align BVCI’s new digital currency platform with the retail side of the auto industry.



“We are thrilled to be guiding BVCI on their journey, as they raise this country’s consciousness and awareness of BVCI and their signature products. As an agency that has been at the forefront of ensuring that all our clients are able to reach everyone, our knowledge of multicultural markets in Canada will be very beneficial to this work,” says Justin Poy, JPA’s President and Creative Director.

The new relationship will see BVCI through a branding evolution that will clearly define its platform that is composed of 3 major products: 1) BVC-Chain, its industry-leading blockchain at 5,000 TPS; 2) its digital wallet solution; and 3) CADT, their industry leading stable coin backed 1:1 with fiat currency in CAD$.

“JPA’s knowledge and connections in valuable industries such as automotive, entertainment and others is a vital component to how we will message, brand and ultimately sell and license our products and expand our usage across Canada and the world,” adds Richard Zhou, BVCI’s CEO and Founder.

BVCI’s first engagement will be a sponsorship of the TADA’s newly minted International Trade Workers Program, a program that will enable car dealerships across Ontario to hire overseas workers and save on their fees by using CADT.

