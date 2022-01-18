4V Live Announces Debut Schedule for a New VTuber Class '4Vnus'

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4V Inc. announced its second English-speaking Virsona™ class, 4Vnus, to join its collective of 4V Live talents. The official debut live streams will be held on their respective Twitch channels from Jan. 28-29, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 5 p.m. PST each day.

The talents set to debut are Cecilia Amberfall, Boomi Mamana, Yuna Sunaga, and Neiomi Cielo. The four-member Virsona™ class will be called 4Vnus, colloquially called Vnus. 4Vnus will join 4V Origins, including Vivian Voss, Orion Juno, and Angelina Kumalo, to be part of 4V Live's seven-member VTuber roster.

"4Vnus expressed their desire to open a new chapter in storytelling in the medium of virtual entertainment," said Chris Padilla, Vice President of Growth and Communications at 4V Inc. "It is our desire to fulfill and serve our virtual content creators so they can express themselves creatively and without restrictions."

The full trailer for the world of Vnus will premiere on Jan. 27, 2022, on 4V Live's YouTube channel.

"4V Live chooses to use the term 'class' as opposed to 'generation' to categorize their Virsonas™," said Padilla. "Future incoming talents may join pre-existing Virsona™ classes, but each talent will be in one collective generation."

Announcement Video (YouTube): https://youtu.be/_dVnJF4XZaU

For debut links and additional information, please visit www.4vlive.com/debut.

▷ Neiomi Cielo (Astral Wolf) — Debut Link / Schedule

Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from 8 p.m. (EST) / 5 p.m. (PST)

Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. (JST)

▷ Boomi Mamana (Demon) — Debut Link / Schedule

Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from 9 p.m. (EST) / 6 p.m. (PST)

Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. (JST)

▷ Cecilia Amberfall (Elf) — Debut Link / Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 8 p.m. (EST) / 5 p.m. (PST)

Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. (JST)

▷ Yuna Sunaga (Lesser Dragon) — Debut Link / Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 9 p.m. (EST) / 6 p.m. (PST)

Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. (JST)

About 4V Live

4V Live, a VTuber group, is owned and operated by 4V Inc., a U.S.-based virtual entertainment company specializing in providing talents with a platform so that they can entertain, educate or inspire with their artistic expression.

"4V" stands for "For Virtual content creators." 4V Live's mission is to democratize the business of the entertainment industry for content creators, with the belief that the content creators should have the right to radical freedom of speech and access to ethical business support.

For inquiries, please contact:

Chris Padilla

VP of Growth and Communications, 4V Live

media@4vlive.com

