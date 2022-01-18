Proactive news headlines including Recce Pharmaceuticals, Race Oncology, Kingston Resources and Kin Mining

Sydney, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has revealed further positive data from its phase I intravenous (IV) clinical trial of RECCE ® 327 (R327), demonstrating safety and tolerability, among seven healthy male subjects in Cohort Two. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC)'s research and development efforts have been recognised by the Australian Government with a tax refund of A$707,557 for the 2021 financial year, generated by the Tax Office's Research and Development Tax Incentive Refund scheme. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has transitioned to the ranks of Australian gold producers after completing the acquisition of the operating Mineral Hill Mine in the prolific Cobar Basin of western New South Wales. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has demonstrated its confidence in the Leonora district of Western Australia, expanding its interests in the area with a farm-in deal for tenure adjacent to its flagship Cardinia Gold Project (CGP). Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) shares were trading 26.3% higher intra-day at 11.5 cents after acquiring the Graphic Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has intersected visible gold in drill core samples across multiple areas of the Dickenson South target within the Morning Star Gold Mine in Victoria, Australia, indicating economic potential for more than eight gold reef formations. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has made a strategic investment in NICO Resources Limited, which successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO) and listed on January 17, 2021. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV)'s initial reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at McTavish East prospect of the Kookynie Gold Project in the Western Australian Goldfields is yielding bonanza-grade results. Click here

AuTECO Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT, OTC:MNXMF) has intersected high-grade gold in extensional and explorational drilling targeting gold outside the measured resource of the Pickle Crow Gold Project in Canada, underlining the potential to add material increases to the 1.7-million-ounce JORC resource. Click here

Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) has achieved progress on multiple fronts for its Mongolian-based green hydrogen project – Gobi H2 – including the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support project finance. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) remains on track with rapid construction of West Africa’s next gold mine and expects it will pour first gold at the Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire by the end of the year. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has commenced the third high purity alumina (HPA) extended pilot plant campaign, in joint development with Alcoa (NYSE:AA) of Australia. Click here

Silver Mines Limited (ASX:SVL) continues to define new mineralisation with resource drilling at the Bowdens Silver Project, extending the Bundarra Zone with quartz sulphide vein-style mineralisation at depth and intersecting the first significant copper hits from Bowdens. Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) has chalked a key milestone with the start of drilling at the flagship Ohmgebirge Mining Licence area of its 100%-owned South Harz Potash Project in the South Harz Potash District region of Germany. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has hit more high-grade gold during extensional drilling at its Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire, which it expects will add ounces to the maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for Tchaga and Gogbala prospects, due in the first half of this year. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) is strengthening its executive team through the appointment of highly experienced maritime professional Per Roed as chief technical officer (CTO) effective on February 7, 2022. Click here

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) has notched up further impressive drilling results at Nkosuo prospect on the Agyakusu Prospecting Licence, just seven kilometres from its Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana. Click here

Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has completed a scoping study assessing the construction and operation economics of a high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) plant that highlights a robust set of financial metrics over a 20-year project life. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has reached a milestone for its TECH Project with lab-scale test-work producing 4N (99.996%) high purity alumina (HPA) using New Caledonian ore. Click here

