Sirona Biochem Renews Agreement with CURE Intelligence for Marketing and Communications Support

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona”) is pleased to announce that it has renewed an agreement with Luxembourg-based analytics and marketing specialist CURE Intelligence for marketing intelligence services and communications support.



The agreement has been signed for an additional year of services.

“We have been utilizing the powerful tools provided by CURE Intelligence which keep us informed on relevant market developments and opportunities that relate to our growing pipeline of projects. We have benefited greatly from the intelligence provided to our team members both for scientific and business development opportunities,” said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with the team at CURE. They have proven their ability to add significant value and improve our communications and market intelligence. We continue to fine-tune these services as we utilize their full potential well beyond communication support.”

"In 2021, Sirona Biochem achieved a very significant milestone with the launch of a commercial product containing a Sirona compound. A great deal of progress was made in business development and scientific research which provides an excellent basis for further positive developments in 2022. We are very much looking forward to continuing to provide Sirona Biochem with relevant market information and contacts, and to raise awareness of the company and its products among investors, partners and the trade press," comments Marco Feiten, Managing Director at CURE Intelligence.

About CURE Intelligence

Founded in 2009, CURE specializes in the field of media monitoring and analysis, data intelligence, social media communications and marketing. CURE helps its clients make better decisions and improve internal and external communication by effectively combining analytics and marketing.

CURE is a public limited company with its headquarters in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg and a subsidiary in Cologne, Germany. CURE works with internationally renowned clients from Germany, Luxembourg, Brazil, Canada and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.cure-intelligence.com.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.



Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

