2022 Statistics: U.S. and Global Nanowire Battery Market Size Will Surpass USD 534 Million at 38% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nanowire Battery Market size is expected to reach USD 534 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 38% during the forecast period. Rising Research and Development (R&D) expenditure by automotive industries, increasing use of high charge retention capacity batteries and high demand for consumer electronics are propelling the growth of Nanowire Battery Market. These nanowires provide an elevated lifestyle by offering better interface control and good strain relaxation. Nanowires are used to improve the performance of the battery. Thus, there is exalted demand of the nanowire batteries in the market during the years to come, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Nanowire Battery Market by Material Type (Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides, Gold), by Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Energy), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". The market size valued at USD 56 Million in 2021.



List of Prominent Players in the Nanowire Battery Market:

OneD Material (US)

Amprius (US)

Nexeon (UK)

Sila Nanotechnologies (US)

NEI Corporation (US)

LG Chem (South Korea)

XG Sciences (US)

Panasonic (Japan)

Enevate (US)

Samsung SDI (South Korea)

Novarials Corporation (US)

ACS Materials (US)

Boston Power (US)

Targray (Canada)

Lithium Werks (Netherlands)



Market Overview :

Vital Use of Nanowire Batteries in Electronic Devices Boost the Market Demand

Nanowire batteries are also used in various electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops and other gadgets. Thus, it provides durability by lasting for longer duration. This one is the key component considered for the growth of Nanowire Battery Market. These batteries develop 10 times more electricity than current batteries and supports fast charging. Nanowire helps to retain and absorb more sunlight in order to create resonance effect. Thus, it is used in solar cell and increases the efficiency of solar cells. Because of this reason, it is expected to accelerate the growth of Nanowire Battery Market in the upcoming years.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Nanowire Battery Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/nanowire-battery-market-1162

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Dominated the Nanowire Battery Market

Asia Pacific accounted the largest share of Nanowire Battery Market during the projected period. This is owing to the availability of large number of industries such as consumer electronics and automotive. In addition, increasing use of wearable devices such as smart watch, smartphones etc. in the developing countries like India and China is accelerated to boost the growth Nanowire Battery Market in the region.

Recent Developments:

October 2019: Airbus Defence and Space has partnered with U.S. based Amprius Inc’s current equity funding. This financing will further boost the development of new generation batteries based on Silicon Nanowire Anode technology.

December 2018: Amprius, Inc. announced that the company is supplying advanced lithium-ion cells to the Airbus Defence and Space Zephyr Program. Using Amprius’ cells, which contain a 100% silicon anode, the Zephyr S flew more than 25 days, setting a new endurance and altitude record for stratospheric flight.

January 2019: Samsung SDI signed a contract with Harley Davidson (US), a leading manufacturer of premium motorcycles. Harley Davidson showcased its first electric motorcycle - LiveWire, equipped with Samsung SDI’s lithium-ion battery pack at CES 2019 held at Las Vegas, US.

This market titled “Nanowire Battery Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 56 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 534 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 38% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Material Type: - Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides, Gold



Industry: - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Energy, Medical Devices Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

