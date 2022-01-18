Small Cell 5G Network Market to Reach USD 17,944.5 Million by 2028; Increasing Investments in Telecommunication Sector to Favor Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global small cell 5G network marke t size is expected to reach USD 17,944.5 million by 2028, exhibiting an excellent CAGR of 54.4% during the forecast period. The surging investments by governments in IT projects can have a tremendous impact on the market growth in the foreseeable future, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Small Cell 5G Network Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 740.8 million in 2020.

Rising investments in the development of advanced 5G infrastructure and rapid digitization is expected to bolster the product’s demand. In addition, the rising investments in IT infrastructures is expected to surge market development during the forecast period.

COVID-19 IMPACT :

Because of government constraints on production, deployment, innovation centers, and ongoing advances, the Covid-19 epidemic has affected IT and networking activities around the world. The overall market demand has decreased as a result of the delay in the deployment of 5G infrastructure and the closure of deployment sites. According to Kagan's 2020 global survey on 5G infrastructure, around 63 percent of mobile network providers have paused 5G deployment efforts during the epidemic. According to Gartner Inc., wireless infrastructures such as 5G installations, internet connections, and others fell by 4.4 percent in 2020, reaching roughly USD 38.1 billion.

Market Segments :

The global market is classified into residential and SOHO, enterprises, and others.

Based on the applications. Enterprises are expected to have the largest share in the market due to growing investments and launch of 5G devices.

Based on the communication infrastructure, the market is divided into femtocell, metrocell, picocell, and microcell. Femtocell cell is expected to account for a significant share during the forecast period due to the increasing deployments of 5G small cells.

Geographically, the market is classified into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth information about the challenges, opportunities, and market trends.

Elaborate details regarding the growth drivers and obstacles that the market may come across during the forthcoming years.

List of the crucial factors impacting the market in every region.

Extensive analysis of the latest bets for the market





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/5g-small-cell-market-101600





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 54.4 % 2028 Value Projection USD 17,944.5 Million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 740.8 Million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Application, By Communication Infrastructure, By Region



Growth Drivers Suspension of Various 5G Network Deployment Activities during Pandemic to Decline Demand Increase in development of Indoor and Outdoor Small Cells Offerings Based on Advanced Technology to Aid Market Growth Increasing Deployment of 5G Network by Government and Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices to Aid Market Growth Pitfalls & Challenges High Initial Investment Required for Setup to Hinder Market Growth

Driving Factor :

Rising Deployment of 5G Network to Aid Growth

Globally, 5G infrastructure implementation is accelerating in industrialized countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., and others. According to Forbes, more than 1,945 small cells would be installed in 2020, with private network deployments estimated to reach over 1.56 million by 2027. Furthermore, the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA) estimates that by 2020, more than 417,215 small cell sites will have been installed in the U.S. The increasing deployment of 5G networks around the world has boosted market growth. According to the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), number of 5G connections is around 10 million in 2019 and is projected to reach about 1.8 billion by 2025. These factors are likely to drive the small cell 5G network market growth.

Regional Insights :

Booming IT and Telecommunication Sector to Augment Growth in North America

North America is expected to lead the small cell 5G network market share during the forecast period. The region stood at USD 361.3 million in 2020. The increase is due to increased investment and other strategies by the top businesses and the government in the IT and telecommunications sector. According to a recent Small Cell Forum Organization survey, firms in North American countries deployed over 400,000 small cells in 2018, up from 292,000 in 2017. Government officials in Europe have spent a significant amount of money installing the 5G network in order to accommodate the growing demand for high-speed internet. In 2020, the European Commission formed a cooperation with European ICT sector leaders, investing USD 825 million in public funds and USD 3.5 billion in private funds.

Competitive Landscape :

Emphasis on Innovative Business Tactics by Competitors to Incite Development

Governments in industrialized nations focus on establishing 5G network solutions and services in urban and rural areas, such as the 5G RAN network architecture. Major players increase their 5G services to meet the demands by creating customized, sophisticated 5G networks. To remain competitive, market leaders are implementing various business tactics such as product launches, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions. In May 2021, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will deploy the indoor Small Cell 5G Network AIR 1279 and the Ericsson Radio Dot 4459 small-cell radio in the U.S. market. Ericsson Indoor Small Cells are compatible with 5G network coverage.

Notable Development :

May 2021: Nokia Corporation introduced small cell 5G networks ‘AirScale’ for premium outdoor and indoor 5G network coverage. Nokia Corporation’s small cell 5G networks products will have increased band frequency, capacity, and coverage in dense urban environments.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in this Market:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

ZTE Corporation (Shenzhen, China)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Stockholm, Sweden)

Fujitsu Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

Radisys Corporation (Oregon, U.S.)





