Smart PPE Technology Market to Reach USD 9.05 Billion by 2028; Soaring Demand by Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry to Amplify Market Growth: Says Fortune Business InsightsTM

Pune, India, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart PPE technology market size is slated to hit USD 9.05 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. The soaring high risk of contagious diseases such as swine flu, SARS, Ebola, and Coronavirus are expected to boost the demand for smart PPE technology and favor market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled “Smart PPE Technology Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 2.74 billion in 2020 and reached USD 3.13 billion in 2021.

The report also identifies that the increasing demand for wearable technology for workplace security is likely to complement the market’s growth. The incorporation of advanced technologies such as connected devices, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Artificial Intelligence, and smart sensors are anticipated to improve the smart PPE technology further.

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 16.4 % 2028 Value Projection USD 9.05 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 2.74 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Product Type; Application; Growth Drivers Exponential Demand for Smart Personal Protective Equipment in Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industry Likely to Drive Market Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges Poor Quality Devices and Network Connection to Obstruct Market Growth





COVID-19 Impact-

The unforeseen emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has affected the global economic structure. The disruptions in the global supply chain networks and the temporary shutdowns of manufacturing facilities have negatively impacted the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the demand for the product remains steady during the pandemic due to the high demand from the healthcare sector. The market is estimated to grow swiftly post-pandemic.

Segmentation-

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into smart respirators, smart earmuffs/plugs, smart protective clothing, smart eyewear, smart safety shoes, smart safety gloves, and others. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into the military, industrial, infotainment, fitness & wellness, healthcare & medical, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into South America, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Report Coverage-

The report covers the market’s competitive landscape and profiles key market players accordingly.

The report highlights the challenges and restraints to market growth and suggests strategies to overcome them.

The report showcases the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on the market’s growth.

The report provides information on the key market trends and latest industry development.

Drivers & Restraints-



Increasing High-Risk Contagious Disease to Propel Market Growth

The high-risk contagious diseases such as swine flu, coronavirus, Ebola, and SARS, among others, are increasing. Smart PPE technology is used to analyze and monitor the external environment. Smart gloves and smart protective clothing use smart sensors to offer e-health monitoring capabilities, and the collected data can be analyzed using personal computers to give feedback. For instance, India used a smart helmet to check the temperature in densely populated areas for the COVID-19 screening process. The results were displayed a connected smartwatch. These factors are likely to boost the global smart PPE technology market growth.

Additionally, the high exposure risks to hazardous particles, biological agents, gases, chemicals, and others in the pharmaceutical market are anticipated to boost growth. The increasing government safety regulations and compliances are likely to aid market growth.

The increasing demand for wearable technology for workplace safety is expected to bolster the market growth. The incorporation of advanced technologies such as connected devices, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Artificial Intelligence, and smart sensors are anticipated to improve the smart PPE technology further.

However, the unsecured network connection and poor-quality devices may hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights-

Swift Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Fuel Growth in North America

North America is projected to emerge dominant in the global smart PPE technology market share. The swift adoption of advanced technologies such as smart sensors, AI, industrial IOT, wearable and connected devices, IoT, and others are anticipated to stimulate market growth. Additionally, the increasing awareness for workplace safety among employers and workers is expected to boost the region’s market growth.

Europe is anticipated to rank second in the global market. The prominent presence of healthcare, automotive, chemical, and other industries is likely to propel market growth. The guidelines and directives created by the European Union, World Health Organization, and the Food & Drug Administration are expected to impact the market’s growth positively.

Asia Pacific is likely to experience rapid growth due to the presence of leading PPE manufacturers in India and China. The growing need for a safe working environment due to the expansion and development of the industrial sector is expected to drive the market’s growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Adopt Ingenious Strategies to Amplify their Market Reach

The market comprises Seebo interactive Ltd., Uvex Group, Intellinium, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Vuzix, Ansell Ltd., and others as the top market players. The key players adopt ingenious growth strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new product launches, and others to amplify their market reach. For instance, DuPont commenced a global initiative #tyvekTogether in April 2020 to enlarge the overall Tyvek PPE garments availability and curb COVID-19 spread globally.

Industry Developments-

July 2021: Vuzix Corpration announced its expansion with Medacta International to support the NextAR surgical artificial reality platform incorporated with Vuxiz Blades technology. The company aims to facilitate healthcare operations including spine, knee, and shoulder surgeries.

Table Of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted By Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Smart PPE Technology Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters Etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Smart PPE Technology Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Product Type (USD) Smart Safety Gloves Smart Shoes Smart Eyewear Smart Protective Clothing Smart Ear Muffs/Plugs Smart Respirator Others (Smart Communication, Smart Watches, Etc.) By Application (USD) Healthcare & Medical Fitness & Wellness Infotainment Industrial Military Others (Sports & Adventure, Aerospace, Etc.) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific North America Smart PPE Technology Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Product Type (USD) Smart Safety Gloves Smart Shoes Smart Eyewear Smart Protective Clothing Smart Ear Muffs/Plugs Smart Respirator Others (Smart Communication, Smart Watches, Etc.)



TOC Continued…!

