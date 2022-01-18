Global Body Fat Reduction Markets, 2021-2022 & Forecast to 2025 - Innovation of LipoContrast / Rising Social Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures / Introduction of Red light therapy

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Body Fat Reduction Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Body Fat Reduction Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global body fat reduction market by value, by procedure type, by gender, by end-users, by region, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the global body fat reduction market.

Although a combination of weight training and cardio activities can help with fat loss, there are also a variety of medical procedures, both surgical and non-surgical, that can help people get rid of the excess fat in the body.



The global body fat reduction market can be segmented based on procedure type (Surgical and Non-Surgical); gender type (Female and Male); and end-users (Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Spas, and Others). Surgical procedure is further segmented into the following categories: Liposuction and Abdominoplasty. Non-Surgical procedures can be further segmented into Cryolipolysis, Ultrasound, Low-Level Lasers, and Others.



The COVID-19 pandemic reduced body fat reduction procedures globally, but the closure of parks, fitness centers, educational institutions, and the introduction of the work-from-home (WFH) culture resulted in an increase in weight gain issues and obesity cases, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.



The global body fat reduction market has increased during the years 2016-2019, though the market fell in 2020 due to COVID-19. The projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.

The global body fat reduction market is expected to increase due to the increasing prevalence of obesity, increasing female population, increasing per capita household disposable income, increasing healthcare spending, increasing cosmetic surgeries, increasing number of fat reduction techniques, etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as complications associated with fat reduction procedures, high cost of surgical procedures, etc. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like the innovation of lipocontrast, rising social acceptance of aesthetic procedures, introduction of red light therapy, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall body fat reduction market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.



The global body fat reduction market is fragmented. The key players of the global body fat reduction market are AbbVie Inc. (Allergan plc), Apollo Hospital Enterprise Ltd. (Apollo Cosmetic Clinics), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical), and Candela Medical, Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Body Fat Reduction: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Body Fat Reduction

2.1.2 Benefits of Cutting out Fat

2.1.3 Types of Fat Reduction Procedure

2.1.4 Comparison of Fat Reduction Procedures

2.1.5 Eligibility to Undergo a Fat Reduction Procedure

2.2 Body Fat Reduction Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Body Fat Reduction Segmentation

2.2.2 Pros & Cons of Liposuction

2.2.3 Pros & Cons of Coolsculpting/Cryolipolysis



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Body Fat Reduction Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Body Fat Reduction Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Body Fat Reduction Market by Procedure Type (Surgical and Non-Surgical)

3.1.3 Global Body Fat Reduction Market by Gender (Female and Male)

3.1.4 Global Body Fat Reduction Market by End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Spas, and Others)

3.1.5 Global Body Fat Reduction Market by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Body Fat Reduction Market: Procedure Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Surgical Body Fat Reduction Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Surgical Body Fat Reduction Market by Type (Liposuction and Abdominoplasty)

3.2.3 Global Liposuction Body Fat Reduction Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Abdominoplasty Body Fat Reduction Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Non-Surgical Body Fat Reduction Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Non-Surgical Body Fat Reduction Market by Type (Cryolipolysis, Ultrasound, Laser Lipolysis, and Other)

3.2.7 Global Cryolipolysis Body Fat Reduction Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Ultrasound Body Fat Reduction Market by Value

3.2.9 Global Laser Lipolysis Body Fat Reduction Market by Value

3.2.10 Global Other Non-Surgical Body Fat Reduction Market by Value

3.3 Global Body Fat Reduction Market: Gender Analysis

3.3.1 Global Female Body Fat Reduction Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Male Body Fat Reduction Market by Value

3.4 Global Body Fat Reduction Market: End-Users Analysis

3.4.1 Global Hospitals & Clinics Body Fat Reduction Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Medical Spas Body Fat Reduction Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Other Body Fat Reduction Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Body Fat Reduction Market: An Analysis

4.2 Latin America Body Fat Reduction Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Body Fat Reduction Market: An Analysis

4.4 Europe Body Fat Reduction Market: An Analysis

4.5 Middle East & Africa Body Fat Reduction Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Body Fat Reduction Industry

5.1.1 Change in Lifestyle and Eating Habits

5.1.2 Declining Fat Reduction Procedures



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Obesity

6.1.2 Increasing Female Population

6.1.3 Growing Per Capita Household Disposable Income

6.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending

6.1.5 Increasing Number of Cosmetic Surgeries

6.1.6 Increasing Number of Fat Reduction Techniques

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Complications Associated with Fat Reduction Procedures

6.2.2 High Cost of Surgical Procedure

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Innovation of LipoContrast

6.3.2 Rising Social Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures

6.3.3 Introduction of Red light therapy



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Body Fat Reduction Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Body Fat Reduction Market Players: Research & Development Expenses Comparison



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategies

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan plc)

Apollo Hospital Enterprise Ltd. (Apollo Cosmetic Clinics)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical)

Candela Medical, Inc.

