Global Needle-Free Injectors Market Outlook to 2031, Featuring Gerresheimer, Pfizer, Antares Pharma, Crossject and PharmaJet

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needle-Free Injectors Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the Needle-Free Injectors market offers a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and an opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

Key Segments of Needle-Free Injectors Market

The study on the Needle-Free Injectors market offers information divided into seven important segments - load, technology, delivery site, application, usage, end user and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Load

  • Liquid Injections
  • Powder Injections
  • Projectile Injections

Technology

  • Spring-loaded jet injector
  • Battery-powered jet injector
  • Gas-powered jet injector

Delivery Site

  • Intra dermal injectors
  • Intramuscular injectors
  • Subcutaneous injectors

Application

  • Drug Delivery
  • Vaccines
  • Cosmetic
  • Others

Usage

  • Reusable Needle Free Injectors
  • Disposable Needle Free Injectors

End User

  • Hospitals
  • Veterinary Hospitals
  • Speciality Clinics
  • Home Care Settings
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • MEA

Companies Mentioned

  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Antares Pharma
  • CSL Limited (Seqirus UK Limited)
  • Crossject
  • Portal Instruments
  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals
  • PharmaJet Inc.
  • PenJet Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jk78i

