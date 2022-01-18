Global Needle-Free Injectors Market Outlook to 2031, Featuring Gerresheimer, Pfizer, Antares Pharma, Crossject and PharmaJet

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needle-Free Injectors Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the Needle-Free Injectors market offers a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and an opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.
Key Segments of Needle-Free Injectors Market
The study on the Needle-Free Injectors market offers information divided into seven important segments - load, technology, delivery site, application, usage, end user and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.
Load
- Liquid Injections
- Powder Injections
- Projectile Injections
Technology
- Spring-loaded jet injector
- Battery-powered jet injector
- Gas-powered jet injector
Delivery Site
- Intra dermal injectors
- Intramuscular injectors
- Subcutaneous injectors
Application
- Drug Delivery
- Vaccines
- Cosmetic
- Others
Usage
- Reusable Needle Free Injectors
- Disposable Needle Free Injectors
End User
- Hospitals
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Speciality Clinics
- Home Care Settings
- Others
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- MEA
Companies Mentioned
- Gerresheimer AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Antares Pharma
- CSL Limited (Seqirus UK Limited)
- Crossject
- Portal Instruments
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- PharmaJet Inc.
- PenJet Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jk78i
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.