Global Needle-Free Injectors Market Outlook to 2031, Featuring Gerresheimer, Pfizer, Antares Pharma, Crossject and PharmaJet

This report on the Needle-Free Injectors market offers a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and an opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.



Key Segments of Needle-Free Injectors Market

The study on the Needle-Free Injectors market offers information divided into seven important segments - load, technology, delivery site, application, usage, end user and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.



Load

Liquid Injections

Powder Injections

Projectile Injections

Technology

Spring-loaded jet injector

Battery-powered jet injector

Gas-powered jet injector

Delivery Site

Intra dermal injectors

Intramuscular injectors

Subcutaneous injectors

Application

Drug Delivery

Vaccines

Cosmetic

Others

Usage

Reusable Needle Free Injectors

Disposable Needle Free Injectors

End User

Hospitals

Veterinary Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Companies Mentioned

Gerresheimer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Antares Pharma

CSL Limited (Seqirus UK Limited)

Crossject

Portal Instruments

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

PharmaJet Inc.

PenJet Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jk78i

