Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

This report on the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

The report provides the revenue of the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market for the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market. The next section of the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market report highlights the USPs such as standards for cell authentication and characteristics, list of cell line providers, key industry events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, etc.), key product/brand analysis, and COVID-19 pandemic impact on industry (value chain and short/mid/long-term impact), and key success factors of top players operating in the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market.



The report also delves into the competition landscape of the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market. Key players operating in the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, strategic overview, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Report

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the revenue share projections of key segments of the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market during the forecast period?

Which segment is likely to lead the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market in terms of revenue by 2031?

How technological developments are widening the scope for the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market?

What is the market position of different companies operating in the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Test Type Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Standards for Cell Authentication and Characteristics

5.2. List of Cell Line Providers

5.3. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, etc.)

5.4. Key Product/Brand Analysis

5.5. COVID-19 Pandemics Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid /long term impact)



6. Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast, by Test Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Test Type, 2017-2031

6.3.1. Karyotype

6.3.2. Short Tandem Repeat (STR) Analysis

6.3.3. Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Analysis

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Test Type



7. Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

7.3.1. Microbial Contamination

7.3.2. Cell Line Identity

7.3.3. Genetic Stability

7.3.4. Virus Testing

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



8. Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

8.3.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.3.2. Academic & Research Institutes

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



9. Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Sub-region/Region



10. North America Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Latin America Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Middle East & Africa Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

15.2. Market Share Analysis By Company (2020)

15.3. Company Profiles

15.3.1. Bio-Synthesis, Inc.

15.3.1.1. Company Description

15.3.1.2. Business Overview

15.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

15.3.2. Cell Line Genetics, Inc.

15.3.2.1. Company Description

15.3.2.2. Business Overview

15.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

15.3.3. Charles River Laboratories

15.3.3.1. Company Description

15.3.3.2. Business Overview

15.3.3.3. Financial Overview

15.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.4. DNA Forensics Lab India

15.3.4.1. Company Description

15.3.4.2. Business Overview

15.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

15.3.5. Eurofins Genomics (Eurofins Scientific)

15.3.5.1. Company Description

15.3.5.2. Business Overview

15.3.5.3. Financial Overview

15.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.6. GenomeScan

15.3.6.1. Company Description

15.3.6.2. Business Overview

15.3.6.3. SWOT Analysis

15.3.7. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

15.3.7.1. Company Description

15.3.7.2. Business Overview

15.3.7.3. Financial Overview

15.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.8. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

15.3.8.1. Company Description

15.3.8.2. Business Overview

15.3.8.3. Financial Overview

15.3.8.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.9. Microsynth AG

15.3.9.1. Company Description

15.3.9.2. Business Overview

15.3.9.3. SWOT Analysis

15.3.10. NorthGene Limited (Biofortuna Limited)

15.3.10.1. Company Description

15.3.10.2. Business Overview

15.3.10.3. SWOT Analysis

15.3.11. Perfectus Biomed Limited

15.3.11.1. Company Description

15.3.11.2. Business Overview

15.3.11.3. SWOT Analysis

15.3.12. Promega Corporation

15.3.12.1. Company Description

15.3.12.2. Business Overview

15.3.12.3. Financial Overview

15.3.12.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.12.5. SWOT Analysis

15.3.13. SGS SA

15.3.13.1. Company Description

15.3.13.2. Business Overview

15.3.13.3. Financial Overview

15.3.13.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.14. Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. (Merck KGaA)

15.3.14.1. Company Description

15.3.14.2. Business Overview

15.3.14.3. Financial Overview

15.3.14.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.14.5. SWOT Analysis

15.3.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

15.3.15.1. Company Description

15.3.15.2. Business Overview

15.3.15.3. Financial Overview

15.3.15.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.15.5. SWOT Analysis

