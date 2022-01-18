Association of African American Financial Advisors Onboards New Leadership

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA) is excited to welcome Jennifer Givens as its new Executive Director.

Givens joined AAAA in August of this year, from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.'s Asset & Wealth Management business group, where she oversaw government regulations related to disclosures. She holds a B.S. in Health Administration from Central Michigan University and a Master of Jurisprudence in Health Law from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

"I look forward to continuing the work of bringing financial empowerment to Black and African American communities with the hopes of bridging the racial wealth gap between black and white America," said Givens.

AAAA's Board of Directors also voted in a new Chairman of the Board.

A current AAAA board member and chairman of the conference planning committee, Christian Nwasike, MBA, JSM, MFP, CRA, CTC, CLC, who is Principal & Executive Managing Partner at Practice Management Consultants, LLC, has been named the new Chairman of the Board and unanimously confirmed by the board. Nwasike has been a member of the AAA Board for three years and previously served as AAAA's Treasurer. He assumed the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors Jan. 1, 2022.

"I am extremely grateful for the nomination and humbled by my colleagues' unanimous support. As the new chair, I am proud to carry forward the strong foundation that was built by our outgoing Chairwoman Lazetta Rainey Braxton. In that spirit, I ask AAAA's community for support as we continue along our ambitious path of growth and impact," Nwasike said.

Nwasike succeeds Lazetta Rainey Braxton MBA, CFP®, who has served as AAAA's Board Chair since 2017.

Other AAAA Board of Directors who transitioned off the Board in 2021 are René Nourse (Founder/CEO at Urban Wealth Partners), Barrett Wragg (Head of Institutional Consulting and Private Wealth at T. Rowe Price), Malcolm Ethridge (Executive Vice President at CIC Wealth Management) and Lauren Taylor (Vice President, Head of Advisor Diversity & Inclusion at LPL Financial). AAAA will be forever changed by their inspiring leadership and commitment to our shared mission. We look forward to their continued support and engagement.



The AAAA leadership team is actively working to transition outgoing board members and search to appoint new board members. If you are a current AAAA member and interested in becoming an AAAA Board member, email info@aaafainc.com for more information. Certain requirements apply.

More about AAAA

AAAA is 501(c)(6) a non-profit membership organization for African American financial advisors and affiliated professionals. AAAA was created to address the needs and concerns of African American Financial Professionals. We work in alliance with academic leaders at HBCUs that support financial planning degree programs, legislative and regulatory bodies, financial services firms and consumer interest organizations. AAAA fosters the value of financial planning and advances the financial planning profession.

The mission of AAAA includes developing and fostering professional relationships amongst African American/Black and other professionals working in the financial services industry. The organization strives continuously to expose its members to cutting-edge trends and opportunities in the financial services industry, which will assist them in advancing their businesses and careers.



