Open Invention Network Expands its Patent Non-Aggression Coverage

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that it has increased its patent non-aggression coverage through an update to its definition of the Linux System. To keep pace with innovation Open Invention Network regularly revises and expands its Linux System coverage. This is the ninth expansion of the software packages and libraries protected under the Open Invention Network cross license.



Software packages, or components, being added to the Linux System include .Net, ONNX, tvm, Prometheus, Helm, Notary, Istio, Nix, OpenEmbedded, CoreOS, uClibc-ng, mbed-tls, musl, SPDX, AGL Services, OVN, FuseSoc, Verilator, Flutter, Jasmine, Weex, NodeRED, Eclipse Paho, Californium, Cyclone and Wakaama, among others. The expansion includes 337 new software components, bringing the total number of protected packages to 3,730.

“Linux and open source collaboration continue to thrive as they accelerate the pace of transformation across a spectrum of industries. With this update, we have addressed expansion in key software platforms and projects. Additionally, we have added protection for strategic packages that enable hardware design and embedded applications,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of OIN. “This Linux System definition update enables OIN to keep pace with open source innovation, promoting patent non-aggression in the core. As open source grows, we will continue to protect it through deliberate software package additions to the Linux System.”

This update continues OIN’s well-established policy of applying a conservative, consensus-driven and community-informed approach to the addition of core open source functionality to the Linux System definition.

Open to all, OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/ .

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,600 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, visit http://www.openinventionnetwork.com .

Media-Only Contact: