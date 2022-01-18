Polyol Sweeteners Market Size to Hit USD 4.81 Billion by 2028 | Polyol Sweeteners Industry CAGR 6.2% During 2022-2028; Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polyol Sweeteners Market size is expected to reach USD 4.81 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period. Growing awareness about healthy habits in consumers and increasing development of sugar substitute’s product are fuelling the growth of Polyol Sweeteners Market in the coming years. These sweeteners are used to utilize as a natural ingredient in various application such as, cosmetics, food, pharmaceutical and other technical & chemical industries. All these factors are also responsible to accelerate the growth of Polyol Sweeteners Market in the upcoming years, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Polyol Sweeteners Market by Form (Liquid, Powder), by Application (Food & beverages, Oral care, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care), by Function (Bulking agents, Excipients, Humectants, Flavoring or sweetening agents), by Type (Sorbitol, Erythritol, Maltitol, Isomalt), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size valued at USD 3.16 Billion in 2021.



List of Prominent Players in the Polyol Sweeteners Market:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Cargill (US)

Roquette Frères S.A. (France)

E.I. Du Point De Nemours and Company (US)

Südzucker AG (Germany)

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners (France)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Gulshan Polyols Limited (India)

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland)

Batory Foods (US)

Dfi Corporation (US)

B Food Science Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Market Overview :

Polyols Used in Sugar Free and Reduced Calorie Foods Drive the Market

One of the key factors considered in the growth of Polyol Sweeteners Market is the increasing demand for low-calorie food products. Many companies use polyols as sugar replacer because of its unique properties such as sweetness, bulking, which influences volume & mouthfeel, moisture retention, water activity inhibition, sugar crystallization inhibition, viscosity and flavor retention at high temperatures. In addition, polyol sweeteners are used in producing emulsion ointments and gelatine capsules because of its good humectant and plasticizing properties. This is also enhancing the growth of Polyol Sweeteners Market over the projected years.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Polyol Sweeteners Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Polyol Sweeteners Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Company Profiles

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

COVID Impact Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Dominates Polyol Sweeteners Market

Asia Pacific is accounted the largest growth of Polyol Sweeteners Market in 2021. This surge is owing to the high demand of natural ingredients and rapid expansion of personal care industry in the countries such as France, Germany and Italy. Additionally, The European Parliament imposed a Horizon 2020 Strategy, which is a provisional agreement, intended to encourage the development of naturally-derived products. Thus, the Polyol Sweeteners Market is increasing rapidly in this region.

Recent Development:

March 2021: Amyris, Inc. announced it has signed an agreement with Ingredion Incorporated a leading global ingredient solutions provider to the food and beverage industry, for the exclusive licensing of Amyris’s zero-calorie, nature-based, fermented Reb M sweetener.

March 2021: Ingredion Incorporated announced two new additions to its plant-based portfolio produced at the Company’s new pea protein manufacturing facility in South Sioux City.

January 2020: Beyond Meat announced a multi-year pea protein supply agreement with Roquette. The supply agreement builds on a longstanding partnership and significantly increases the amount of pea protein to be supplied by Roquette to Beyond Meat over the next three years as compared to the amount supplied in 2019.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Polyol Sweeteners Market?

How will the Polyol Sweeteners Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Polyol Sweeteners Market?

What are the Polyol Sweeteners market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Polyol Sweeteners Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Polyol Sweeteners Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.16 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4.81 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Form: - Liquid, Powder



Application: - Food & beverages, Oral care, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care, Others



Function: - Bulking agents, Excipients, Humectants, Flavoring or sweetening agents, Others



Type: - Sorbitol, Erythritol, Maltitol, Isomalt, Xylitol, Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

