Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System Market Size, Share 2022 Growing CAGR of 14.5% By Sales, Revenue, New Technology, Future Demand, Growth Factors and Drivers, Emerging Trends, Key Region and 2027 Forecast | Market Reports World

Pune, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market was valued at US$ 894 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 2305.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2021-2027.”

Global "Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System Market" research report 2022 offers in-depth analysis on industry size, share, drivers, restraints, and so on. Moreover, this report includes the qualitative study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures etc. for the forecast period of 2027 different application fragments and the latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market share in the short and long term.

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Covid-19 Impact On Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System Industry:

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System Market. With the industries. Major companies have suspended their operations in different locations due to the lockdown and social distancing norms. Post pandemic, the industry expects a lot of requirements and demand owing to the rapid urbanization and growing need for wise use of area present.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Global Market Conditions and Competitors: - In this report, analysts compile existing research on COVID-19, share key insights, and help the reader to spot new market opportunities related to the pandemic. Topics include product development pipelines, diagnostic testing approaches, vaccine development programs, regulatory approvals, and much more.

About Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System Market:

Electronic Shelf Label, also known by the acronym ESL. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.

ESL takes advantage of Zigbee, a low-power wireless communication technology, to keep product prices updated in real-time. ESL consists of an e-paper equipped tag and gateway which delivers product information. The central server transmits information of each product to the gateway, which in turn sends such information to thousands of tags at the same time.

An electronic shelf label includes a transceiver configured to communicate with a plurality of wireless data tags associated with a plurality of retail products.

The major players in the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market include BOC (SES-imagotag), Pricer, SoluM, etc. The major 3 players occupy about 55% shares of the global market. Europe is the main market and occupies about 60% of the global market. Standard (1-3 inch) is the main type, with a share of about 55%. Department Stores or Mass Merchandise is the main application, which holds a share of about 50%.

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the key players are as follow:

The Major Key Players Listed in Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System Market Report are:

BOC (SES-imagotag)

Pricer

SoluM

E Ink

Displaydata

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

DIGI

Hanshow

LG innotek

Panasonic

Altierre

Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production in the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market.

Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Type:

Standard (1-3 inch)

Mid-Large (3.1-7 inch)

Large (7.1-10 inch)

By Application:

Department Stores or Mass Merchandise

Grocery or Supermarket

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

• What is the growth potential of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market?

• Which product segment will take the lion’s share?

• Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

• Which application segment will experience strong growth?

• What growth opportunities might arise in the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System industry in the years to come?

• What are the most significant challenges that the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market could face in the future?

• Who are the leading companies on the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market?

• What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

• What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market?

