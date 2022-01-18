Worldwide Ophthalmology Industry to 2027 - Surge in Research and Development to Provide New Treatment Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmology Market Research Report by Diseases, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ophthalmology Market size was estimated at USD 52.07 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 55.28 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% to reach USD 81.05 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Ophthalmology to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Diseases, the market was studied across Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Cataract, Glaucoma, Inflammatory Diseases, Others, and Refractive Disorders.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Healthcare Service Providers, Hospitals, Medical Institutes, and Research Organizations.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Ophthalmology Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Ophthalmology Market, including Alcon, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Bausch + Lomb, Carl Zeiss AG, ClearSight, CooperVision, Envisia Therapeutics, Essex Bio, EssilorLuxottica, Eyenovia, Gensight Biologics, Glaukos Corp, Hoya Corporation, Iris Pharma, Johnson & Johnson Vision, Kubota Pharmaceuticals, LC Technologies, NIDEK CO., LTD., Oraya Therapeutics, PanOptica, PharmOptima, Sensimed, ThromboGenics, Topcon, Topivert, Unimed Pharma, Vision Medicines, VisionCare, and Wellstat Group.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ophthalmology Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Ophthalmology Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Ophthalmology Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ophthalmology Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ophthalmology Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Ophthalmology Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Ophthalmology Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing geriatric population globally

5.1.1.2. Availability of well-established healthcare infrastructure

5.1.1.3. Rising eye-care issues attributed to changing lifestyles worldwide

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of treatment

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Surge in research and development to provide new treatment

5.1.3.2. Ongoing production of novel therapeutic drugs for treatment of eye diseases

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Dearth of skilled professionals

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Ophthalmology Market, by Diseases

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Age-Related Macular Degeneration

6.3. Cataract

6.4. Glaucoma

6.5. Inflammatory Diseases

6.6. Others

6.7. Refractive Disorders



7. Ophthalmology Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Healthcare Service Providers

7.3. Hospitals

7.4. Medical Institutes

7.5. Research Organizations



8. Americas Ophthalmology Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Alcon

12.2. Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

12.3. Bausch + Lomb

12.4. Carl Zeiss AG

12.5. ClearSight

12.6. CooperVision

12.7. Envisia Therapeutics

12.8. Essex Bio

12.9. EssilorLuxottica

12.10. Eyenovia

12.11. Gensight Biologics

12.12. Glaukos Corp

12.13. Hoya Corporation

12.14. Iris Pharma

12.15. Johnson & Johnson Vision

12.16. Kubota Pharmaceuticals

12.17. LC Technologies

12.18. NIDEK CO., LTD.

12.19. Oraya Therapeutics

12.20. PanOptica

12.21. PharmOptima

12.22. Sensimed

12.23. ThromboGenics

12.24. Topcon

12.25. Topivert

12.26. Unimed Pharma

12.27. Vision Medicines

12.28. VisionCare

12.29. Wellstat Group



13. Appendix

