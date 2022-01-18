5G Surveillance Global Market Trends and Opportunities to 2027: Dramatic Video Improvements, 5G in Smart Cities and High Return on Investment

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Surveillance Market by Service Provider and Application Type in Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial Verticals 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates the 5G video surveillance market including vendor strategies, solutions, and applications. The report assesses video service delivered by provider type and application type with forecasts for consumer, enterprise, and industrial verticals. The report also analyzes the key technical aspects of 5G video including next-generation radio based on millimeter wave spectrum.
Surveillance represents the monitoring of behavior, many activities, or information for the purpose of information gathering, influencing, managing or directing. With the ease of implementation and low cost operation, we see 5G surveillance as the highest ROI solution for fixed wireless implementations. This is especially the case for private enterprise networks and government operations.
Other than enterprise and industrial use of FWA for general bandwidth needs, video is the obvious application for a variety of purposes including government usage. 5G will replace and/or augment fixed network video. It will allow anytime, anywhere surveillance by way of the ease of camera placement - as long as there is line of sight with a 5G antenna, there will be a good signal for high bandwidth and low latency.
The publisher anticipates that smart cities will increasingly become highly surveilled cities. By way of example, there are so many CCTV cameras in the UK that the average Londoner is caught on camera 420 times per day. It is estimated that there is 1 CCTV camera for every 11.5 people in London, meaning that there are over 750,000 cameras in this dense urban environment.
Traditional surveillance solutions are typically overseen by humans and are prone to error. 5G allows for new solutions, including those that are completely automated and can actively blur individual details of those being recorded, while also monitoring their activity for crime or suspicious activity. This is possible due to the processing and analysis of these video feeds being done locally through 5G edge clouds. Therefore, the software's decision making can be done with no human involvement.
Accordingly, edge computing will be an important component for some 5G surveillance market solutions. In addition, the combination of 5G, IoT, and edge computing will be transformational for both communication service providers and their customers, most notably business clients in enterprise, industrial, and government segments.
