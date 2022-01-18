Global Military UUV Market is Forecast to Grow to US$10.17 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.2% in the 2022-2030 period

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) for Defense and Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) are part of the unmanned maritime systems (UMS) market. Although such systems have been in use for decades, global security, technological developments and new concepts of operations have been driving the market's expansion.

Most recently, several major naval forces have been developing or experimenting with Extra-Large UUVs and how these could benefit them in actual combat scenarios. Those systems can assume a wide range of tasks, such as ISR, homeland security, ASW and oceanography, while also being considered as weapons' platforms.

UUVs have been an integral part of many naval forces' operations. They have been widely used in Mine Counter-Measures missions but it has only been a few years since certain countries envision their use as part of a wider system that also includes the use of USVs.

Nevertheless, there are technological developments, in the fields of autonomy, batteries and power management, underwater telecommunications, underwater charging, sensors, and most importantly in Artificial Intelligence that will boost this market.



The current global security environment poses many challenges both in the form of asymmetric threats and confrontations between peers. Having the need to field disruptive technologies the soonest possible and take staff out of harm's way, naval forces have the ideal toolset in the form of UUVs.



With most of the Earth's surface covered by water, with around 40% of the population living near coastlines, with many energy resources found in the sea and with shipping being the arteries of global commerce, the UUV market is a promising one indeed.



Recognizing the potential of the market and the R&D funds being invested for new systems and technologies, large defense contractors are positioning themselves through the acquisition of smaller companies. With all the consolidation activity taking place, there are business opportunities for all sizes of businesses.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) market in the years 2018 through to 2025 in terms of in service systems and requirements per country, development programs, products available, leading companies and opportunities for manufacturers.



The global military UUV market is projected to grow to US$10.17 bn by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.2% in the 2022-2030 period.

Covered in this study:

Global market share assessments for all types in numbers delivered and value for 2018 to 2025.

Market share assessments per segments and regions for 2018 to 2025.

Snapshot on global security issues, defense budgets, spending patterns and how these affect the procurement of UUV systems.

Focus on US, Russian and European R&D and procurement programs.

Market Dynamics: An insight on the latest technological developments in the UUV market and which countries are changing their preferences, are in position to absorb the new technology and adapt their modus operandi.

Roles for all types: Insight on how UUV systems can fit in a military or security concept of operations and how they form a revolution in military affairs.

Main military UUV technology trends.

Market Trends: Drivers, Inhibitors and Porter's 5 Segment Analysis and recommendations for the companies that want to stay ahead of the competition.

Profiles for the leading companies, including financial information, strategic alliances and recent contract wins.

Geographic coverage

Americas Military and Security USV Market Revenue and/or Volume;

Europe Military and Security USV Market Revenue and/or Volume;

Middle-East & Asia Military and Security USV Market Revenue and/or Volume;

Africa Military UAV Market Revenue and/or Volume.

Types coverage

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles for Defense and Security.

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles as part of integrated UMV systems.

Unmanned Surface Vehicles for Maritime Mines Countermeasures; Anti-Submarine Warfare; Security and other missions.

Market segments: Procurement, O&M and R&D.

Scenarios.

Key vendors

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

ECA Group

L3Harris Technologies

Atlas Elektronik

Naval Group

Saab

iXblue

Hanwha Systems

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Who is This Report For? This report is a must, particularly if you are one of the following:

Business Leaders & Business Developers

Market Analysts

Government and Military decision-makers

Component manufacturers

