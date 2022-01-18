Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach US$156 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Material Handling Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087328/?utm_source=GNW

The rising need for global production companies to automate operations, and foster flow of goods in an efficient manner is the key force driving the market, at present. Growth in the market is also driven by improving investment in the construction and industrial sector, growing consumer spending on non-durable as well as durable products, improvement in fixed investment spending, and rise in mining activities worldwide. Growth in the MHE industry is further underpinned by the replacement of antiquated machinery with new automated systems and robotics amid the increasing production shift towards artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0. A notable trend in the industry is increasing switch to cleaner battery-powered electric materials handling systems. Demand for automated guided vehicles, and automated conveyors are expected to particularly register strong gains through the forthcoming years. Mature industrialized countries in Europe and the US contribute to the bulk of revenues, fueled by healthy replacement demand and the move towards automation and modernization of production processes in key end-use sectors.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Material Handling Equipment estimated at US$118.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$156 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Conveyor Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$68.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Forklifts segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32% share of the global Material Handling Equipment market. Conveyors represent the most common MHE available as well as an imperative component of the material transition process in manufacturing facilities globally. The forklifts segment is anticipated to benefit from technological advances and availability of automated platforms like monitoring and tracking solutions. The broader adoption of forklifts and industrial trucks is attributed to their ability to efficiently lift and move materials over different paths without any restrictions.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $27.3 Billion by 2026



The Material Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.39% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$27.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$29.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America represents a key market and growth is anticipated to gain from rising awareness regarding worker safety, the need to efficiently manage bulk materials and emergence of Industry 4.0 with increasing penetration of IoT. In addition, the requirement to minimize downtime along with strong focus on making the supply chain more efficient is expected to further drive the adoption of MHE like electric lift trucks. Growth in Europe market is attributed to increasing use of automation solutions and significant investments by governments to foster adoption of advanced platforms. The region is also witnessing increasing launch of sophisticated solutions to ensure seamless and efficient operations. Factors such as promising outlook of the manufacturing sector, ongoing transition towards automation and increasing labor costs are anticipated to compel manufacturers in Asia-Pacific region to embrace material handling equipment to increase process throughput.



Hoists & Cranes Segment to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2026



Hoists and Cranes operate in a fixed location and a single work place. The equipment is used primarily to handle heavy loads and find application in areas of construction, shipbuilding and shipping industries. Electric drives are gaining traction in the material handling equipment sector, particularly in the crane and hoists segment. One of the major driving forces for this growing affinity for electric drives is the increased focus on operator safety and productivity, as well as realizing efficiencies in manufacturing and warehousing operations. In the global Hoists & Cranes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mega Trends Shaping Post-COVID-19 Journey of Material Handling

Equipment Industry

Global Material Handling Equipment Market Heading towards

Substantial Gains

Recent Developments in Material Handling Automation

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines Material Handling

Equipment Market

EXHIBIT 7: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

The Internet of Things Gains Prominence

EXHIBIT 8: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for

the Years 2018 and 2022

IIoT Applications in Material Handling Equipment

EXHIBIT 9: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and

2025

Cloud Computing: Powering e-commerce

Predictive Analytics: Simplify Decision Making

Big Data: Helps Identify the Best WM Practices

Mobility Devices Take Center Stage

Wearable Devices: Pilot Adoption Underway

3D Printing to Transform the Supply Chain

Companies Improving Traceability and Enhancing Material

Handling Efficiency

Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial

Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors

EXHIBIT 10: Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector

(2020)

Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

EXHIBIT 11: Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product

Category (2020E)

e-Commerce Emerges as New Growth Driver

Uptrend in e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems

e-commerce Bringing Changes in Supply Chain Management

Food & Beverage Manufacturing & Retail: One of the Leading

Application Markets

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive MHE in F&B

Industry

EXHIBIT 12: Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for

Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020E

Material Handling Market Steps Up Focus on Sustainability

Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems

Focus Intensifies on Cost-Effective MH Solutions

Traditional Supply Chain Facing Stiff Competition from

Omnichannel Commerce

EXHIBIT 13: Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total

Retail Sales (2015-2021E)

Technological Advances to Propel the Industry

Driverless Vehicles and Drones: No Longer a Distant Reality

Productivity and Safety Gain Immense Attention

Voice Recognition Systems Find Way

Select Product and Application Trends

Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment

Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility

Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors

Automated Lift Trucks Witness Increasing Adoption

Technologies Making Their Way into Lift Trucks

Pallet Trucks Grow in Sophistication

Demand for Automated Forklifts Picks up in Emerging Countries

Industry Demand Shifts towards Electric Trucks

Adoption of Electric Drives in Cranes and Hoists on Rise

Lithium Batteries Emerge as Hottest Trend

Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply

Chain Excellence

Automated Material Handling Equipment Make a Cut

Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role

Consumption Trends in Key End Use Industries

Factors Influencing Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

Strong Contribution from North American Automated MHE Market

Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment

Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs

Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs

Growth Drivers and Application Trends in Select End-Use Industries

Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Industries

Transition of Material Handling in Automobile Industry

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

EXHIBIT 14: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 15: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile

Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and

2022

Expansion of E-Commerce & Retail Industries

Entry of Start-Ups with Warehouse Automation Solutions

Automated Systems Gain Traction in Consumer Electronics

Production Units

EXHIBIT 16: Global 1Q Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products

Estimated in Jan-2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units)

Rising Adoption of Automated Systems to Boost Global

Pharmaceutical Material Handling Equipment Market

Key Factors for Selecting a Material Handling System in

Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing



