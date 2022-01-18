Global Calibration Services Market to Reach US$8.2 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calibration Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305154/?utm_source=GNW

The need for businesses to improve efficiency and effectiveness of operations by reducing equipment/system downtime is the main growth driver for the calibration services market. Growth in the market is influenced by internal factors such as lab accreditation, service quality and personnel expertise, along with external factors such as general economic conditions and installed base of process instruments. As customers purchasing test and measurement equipment also require calibration, there is sustained demand for calibration services. Growing importance of preventive maintenance and increasing appreciation of its long-term cost savings and benefits will further step up demand for calibration services. The adoption of stringent government regulations is also necessitating industry players to ensure accurate functioning of their testing and measurement devices, thus driving growth in the market. Sustained focus on improving operating efficiency of new as well as existing devices is also fostering adoption of calibration services in various industry verticals. The increased focus on automation is also favoring market growth, since automation has the potential to cut down the time needed to carry out calibrations and also improve overall quality of services. In recent years, the market witnessed the emergence of several 3rd party calibration providers, which has aided the market. Accessibility to 3D imitation fantasy, and 3D printing technology advancements are also auguring well for the market. Further, increasing R&D activities are stimulating market growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calibration Services estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Electrical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.3% CAGR to reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mechanical segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32% share of the global Calibration Services market. The adoption of stringent quality assurance measures and the need to comply with highest quality standards, electrical instruments need to be calibration at regular intervals, thus raising the demand for electrical calibration services. Calibration of mechanical instruments is required as they tend to go off track due to repeated use, exposure to changing air conditions, and mechanical stress.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026



The Calibration Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Thermodynamic Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026



Calibration of temperature equipment such as thermostats, thermo-anemometers, chart recorders, thermometers, ovens and freezers, temperature controllers, data logger, and thermocouples is required to be performed once in twelve months, thus augmenting demand for thermodynamic testing. In the global Thermodynamic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$641.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$154.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 183 Featured)



ABB Ltd.

Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

ESSCO Calibration Laboratory

Fluke Corporation

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Micro Precision Calibration, Inc.

Optical Test and Calibration Ltd

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Siemens AG

SIMCO Electronics

Tektronix, Inc.

TMI Calibration

Tradinco Instrumenten-Apparaten B.V.

Transcat, Inc.

Trescal International SAS







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic-Led Macroeconomic Variables Deterioration and Subdued

Industrial Activity Impacts Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Manufacturers across

Various End-Use Industries: % of Companies Impacted by Supply

Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

An Introduction to Calibration Services

Basic Process of Calibration

Common Parameters of Calibration

Calibration Services: Indispensable for Accuracy & Precision of

Test & Measurement Instruments

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Electrical Calibration: The Major Calibration Type

Electronics Manufacturing Leads Calibration Services Market

Developing Regions Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Competition

Factors Considered in Selection of Calibration Service Provider

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need for Precision & Accurate Measurements during

Critical Operations & Extensive Use of Test Instruments Fuels

Market

Fast Paced Industrialization & Subsequent Need to Test and

Measure Devices: A Key Growth Factor

Rising Awareness about Regular Maintenance of Instruments &

Machinery Fuels Market

Integration and Automation of Calibration Procedures Set to

Increase

Test & Measurement Industry Trends to Influence Calibration

Services Market

Meeting the Demands of Modern-day Test & Measurement Applications

Industry 4.0 Trend Enhances Role of Calibration Services in

Optimizing Machine Performance

EXHIBIT 4: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for

Calibration Services

EXHIBIT 5: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years

2019, 2021 and 2023

Notable Trends and Factors Fuel Growth in Calibration Services

Market

Growing Importance of Calibration Services in Electronics Industry

EXHIBIT 6: Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$

Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

EXHIBIT 7: Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-

2021

EXHIBIT 8: Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs

(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Electrical &

Electronics Market

EXHIBIT 9: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market

Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Mission-Critical Operations Enhance Need for Calibration

Services in Aerospace & Defense Industry

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

EXHIBIT 10: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Need for Fuel Efficiencies and Vehicle Performance Drives

Demand for Calibration Services in Automotive Industry

Increasing Integration of Electronic Components in Vehicles

Raises Need for Calibration

EXHIBIT 11: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle

Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Rising Need for Calibration Services in Hybrid Vehicles

EXHIBIT 12: Global Electric Vehicles Market: Sales in Thousands

for Plug-in Hybrids and Battery EVs for 2018-2020

COVID-19 Outbreak Severely Impacts Growth in Auto Industry,

Affecting Calibration Services Market

EXHIBIT 13: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-

2022

EXHIBIT 14: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select

Regions: 2020 Vs 2019

Communications Industry: A Major End-Use Market for Calibration

Services

Impending Roll Out of 5G Networks Raises Demand for Calibration

Services

EXHIBIT 15: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

EXHIBIT 16: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology for 2019 and 2025

Calibration Becomes Critical for System Commissioning

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Emerge as Essential to

Improve & Maintain Device Accuracy

Pandemic-Induced Disruptions Impact Medical Equipment Industry

EXHIBIT 17: Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Outlook

(in %) for 2019-2025

Compliance and Quality Control Needs Drive Demand for

Calibration Services in Pharmaceutical Industry

Critical Role of Calibration Services in the Food Industry

Common Calibration Services in the Food Industry

Outsourcing of Calibration Services: Enabling Businesses to

Stay Updated with Changing Market Scenario

Pandemic Spurs Shift Towards In-House Calibration Services

Advent of User-Friendly & Self-Calibrating Devices Pose a

Threat to Outsourcing of Calibration Services

Proliferation of OEMs to Improve Quality of Calibration

Rising Significance of Calibration in Plant Maintenance

Rapid Shift towards Paperless Calibration Management System

Paperless Technology Gains Prominence for Maintenance &

Calibration in Life Sciences Market

Calibration Software: A Key to Success

Calibration Management Software Shifts to Cloud Platform

Regulatory Requirements, Quality Standards and Business Goals

of Organizations Drive Calibration Management Software Market

Improved Access to Expert Guidance Helps Laboratories

Pipette Calibration Services Market: Accredited Labs Aid Growth

Torque Calibration Services Market: Need for Better Results

Favors Growth

Technological Advancements in Calibration Bodes Well for the

Market

Standards and Guides & Accreditation Bodies for Calibration

Services: A Review

Standards and Guides

Accreditation Bodies

Major Challenges Facing the Calibration Services Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

