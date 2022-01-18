Global Smart Hangars Market Report 2021 with Use Cases in Both Aviation and Other Industries - Contactless Technology (RFID) for Tracking and Tracing Tools, Parts, and Personnel

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Hangars" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research discusses trends like edge computing, IoT, and artificial intelligence with respect to aircraft hangars; an analysis of the drivers and restraints affecting the adoption of smart technologies in aircraft hangars, covering a 9-year time frame, supports a thorough overview of these trends, along with industry use cases for each one. The use cases cover applications in both aviation and other industries.
Novel technologies are improving aircraft hangars, and particularly the activities that take place within these hangars (final assembly or heavy maintenance and modification work). Industry 4.0 trends have positively changed the way aircraft are built or maintained in hangars, leading to the emergence of smart hangars.
Advanced technologies enable smart systems and processes and the Industry 4.0 trends being implemented in aircraft hangars. These hangers are essentially equipped with smart solutions for common applications and ensure improved productivity, consistent quality output, and timely execution of tasks.
For instance, IoT devices like drones and robots are being used for aircraft inspections, while AI has found its way into aircraft maintenance and assembly operations by virtue of predictive maintenance and augmented reality applications, respectively.
These applications and technological trends, along with general trends like shifting to paperless operations, the impact of next-generation aircraft, and stakeholder pros and cons are discussed in greater detail.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Smart Hangars Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Drivers Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraints Analysis
3. Market Overview
- Commercial Aviation MRO Value Chain
- Industry 4.0
- Industry 4.0 - Technological Trends - IoT
- Industry 4.0 - Technological Trends - Edge Computing
- Industry 4.0 - Technological Trends - AI
- Industry 4.0 - Case Studies - Implementation in Aviation Industry
- Industry 4.0 - Case Studies - Implementation in Other Industries
- Smart Hangars
- Smart Solutions - Benefits and Challenges/Stakeholder Pros and Cons
- Smart Hangars - Shift to Paperless MRO Operations
- Smart Hangars - Next-generation Aircraft
- Smart Hangars - Vendors and Solutions
- Smart Hangars - Case Studies
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Contactless Technology (e.g., RFID*) for Tracking and Tracing Tools, Parts, and Personnel in Aircraft Hangars
- Growth Opportunity 2: Augmented Reality (AR) for Training Aircraft Technicians
- Growth Opportunity 3: Blockchain Technology for Aircraft Parts and Component Status Monitoring
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wmqzc