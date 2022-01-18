Global Smart Hangars Market Report 2021 with Use Cases in Both Aviation and Other Industries - Contactless Technology (RFID) for Tracking and Tracing Tools, Parts, and Personnel

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Hangars" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research discusses trends like edge computing, IoT, and artificial intelligence with respect to aircraft hangars; an analysis of the drivers and restraints affecting the adoption of smart technologies in aircraft hangars, covering a 9-year time frame, supports a thorough overview of these trends, along with industry use cases for each one. The use cases cover applications in both aviation and other industries.

Novel technologies are improving aircraft hangars, and particularly the activities that take place within these hangars (final assembly or heavy maintenance and modification work). Industry 4.0 trends have positively changed the way aircraft are built or maintained in hangars, leading to the emergence of smart hangars.

Advanced technologies enable smart systems and processes and the Industry 4.0 trends being implemented in aircraft hangars. These hangers are essentially equipped with smart solutions for common applications and ensure improved productivity, consistent quality output, and timely execution of tasks.

For instance, IoT devices like drones and robots are being used for aircraft inspections, while AI has found its way into aircraft maintenance and assembly operations by virtue of predictive maintenance and augmented reality applications, respectively.

These applications and technological trends, along with general trends like shifting to paperless operations, the impact of next-generation aircraft, and stakeholder pros and cons are discussed in greater detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Smart Hangars Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

3. Market Overview

Commercial Aviation MRO Value Chain

Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 - Technological Trends - IoT

Industry 4.0 - Technological Trends - Edge Computing

Industry 4.0 - Technological Trends - AI

Industry 4.0 - Case Studies - Implementation in Aviation Industry

Industry 4.0 - Case Studies - Implementation in Other Industries

Smart Hangars

Smart Solutions - Benefits and Challenges/Stakeholder Pros and Cons

Smart Hangars - Shift to Paperless MRO Operations

Smart Hangars - Next-generation Aircraft

Smart Hangars - Vendors and Solutions

Smart Hangars - Case Studies

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Contactless Technology (e.g., RFID*) for Tracking and Tracing Tools, Parts, and Personnel in Aircraft Hangars

Growth Opportunity 2: Augmented Reality (AR) for Training Aircraft Technicians

Growth Opportunity 3: Blockchain Technology for Aircraft Parts and Component Status Monitoring

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wmqzc