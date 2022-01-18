The Global Seed Coating Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of $ 3972 Billion by 2028; According to Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Seed Coating Market size is expected to reach over USD 3,972 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis

The increasing demand for good-quality seeds, rising protection from diseases and pests, flowability through planters, and easy handling are the key determinants that are estimated to drive the growth of the Seed Coating Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Seed Coating Market by Additive (Polymers, Colorants, Pellets, Active ingredients), by Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Oilseeds & Pulses), by Process (Film coating, Encrusting, Pelleting), by Active Ingredients (Protectants, Phytoactive promoters, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Seed Coating Market:

Bayer AG (Germany)

BASF (Germany)

Croda International Plc (Switzerland)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Sensient Technologies (US)

Brett Young Seeds Ltd (US)

DSM-Amulix (Netherland)

Precision Laboratories (US)

Germain Seed Technology Inc. (UK)

Milken Chemicals (US)

CR Minerals (US)



Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Government Initiatives

Government is taking numerous initiatives and heavily investing along with main key players so that they can grasp the opportunity. Hence, with rising investments and initiatives in agriculture; awareness about the use of hybrid seeds and genetically modified seeds among the farmers is rising. Consequently, this is facilitating the adoption of using of contemporary technology in agriculture industry. Therefore, further expected to propel the market growth for seed coating in near future in the coming years. However, the strict regulations concerning the seed coating by the government may act as a restraining factor for the market growth of seed coating.

Driver: Increasing Improved Seed Performance Demand

The per capita land globally and arable land are witnessing a declining trend over the past few years, resulting to a wide gap in supply and demand. To reduce the supply and demand gap in agricultural goods, the crop yield should be grown. Volatile environment and seed diseases are few key challenges which are faced by the farmers which reduces the yield of the crop. Hence, as coating the seed with plant growth regulators, fertilizers, pesticides, and others, help in increasing seed germination and performance, it boosts the demand for seed coatings.

Regional Trends

North America and Europe are witnessing a rising demand for grains, oilseeds, cereals, and pulses which are used mainly in the feed and food industries. Suitable price and trade support systems have aided the export and import of oilseeds and cereals in the U.S. The seed coatings usage is considered a technique for risk-hedging and can also be considered as a secure investment, that has led to a rise in sales of coated seeds in North America. Key players in the food processing sector for oilseeds & pulses and cereals & grains are focusing on catering to the demands of consumers, which is changing to the health-enriching food in the region.

However, nations in Europe are encountering a huge demand for seed coating products which are biodegradable, owing to the regulations which are laid down by the EU with regards to seed coatings which are chemical-based, which led to the gathering of non-degradable waste in the soil. Strict regulations for coatings and rising cost of raw materials are determinants that are encouraging producers to decrease cost of production, affecting the price of materials for seed coating in the market.

Key Findings

Polymer segment is likely to hold a substantial share during the forecast period: Among the additive types of seed coating, such as colorants, pellets, polymers, active ingredients, minerals/pumice, and others, polymer accounted for a substantial share in the market, which is followed by colorants and pellets. Polymers are used owing to their functional properties of enhancing the nutritive value of seeds and improving their appearance.

Among the additive types of seed coating, such as colorants, pellets, polymers, active ingredients, minerals/pumice, and others, polymer accounted for a substantial share in the market, which is followed by colorants and pellets. Polymers are used owing to their functional properties of enhancing the nutritive value of seeds and improving their appearance. Cereals & Grains is likely to hold a substantial share during the forecast period: Cereals & grains is also likely to hold a substantial share in the global market. This trend is increasing in regions that have extensive cultivation and production of oilseeds & pulses, grains, cereals, and vegetables. This has helped to the market growth for the mentioned crop types.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Seed Coating Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Seed Coating Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



This market titled "Seed Coating Market" will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,729 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3,972 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 8.6% from 2021–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Additive: - Polymers, Colorants, Pellets, Active ingredients, Minerals/Pumice, Others



Crop Type: - Cereals & Grains, Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Others



Process: - Film coating, Encrusting, Pelleting



Active Ingredients: - Protectants, Phytoactive promoters, Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

