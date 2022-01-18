Global ADME-Toxicology Testing Market to Reach US$11.1 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ADME-Toxicology Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375382/?utm_source=GNW

Absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion individually affect the pharmacological activity and performance of the compound as a medicine, as these features control the level of drug interaction with the tissues. The global ADME toxicity tests market is poised to grow significantly due to the tests for late-stage drug failures as they can help in saving valuable time and investment in drug development. Major factors driving growth in the market include growing demand from pharmaceutical developers and biotechnology companies due to benefits of reduced cost involved in drug discovery and development process as well as reduced time frame for new drug development. Market prospects are also favored by technological advancements such as in silico technologies, which are increasingly being used owing to their ability to deliver rapid results. Drug developers are increasingly focusing on ADME and toxicology properties for assessing the efficacy and safety profile of drug candidates, which represent key components for a regulatory approval. These insights allow companies to decide about further progress as well as file for regulatory approval. The development of software that could automatically calculate ADME is contributing to testing with the use of new cell-based in vitro assays over the traditional in vivo experiments.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for ADME-Toxicology Testing estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period. Cell Culture, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.4% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High Throughput Screening segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global ADME-Toxicology Testing market. Cell culture technology is popularly harnessed for the development of oral solutions for several infectious diseases. 3D cell cultures are gaining significance as they can display visual results and can help in testing lower volumes. HCS is rapidly emerging as an effective screening technology due to features such as high throughput and significant data quantity, enabled by advancements in robotics, instrumentation, image and data analysis software, storage and management tools. HCS-based strategies have today become a key part of preclinical drug testing, systems biology, and personalized medicine.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $856.6 Million by 2026



The ADME-Toxicology Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 49.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$856.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 12.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$966.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US and Europe represent key markets due to the presence of large pharmaceutical companies. The considerable research funding for toxicology testing and cell cultures being increasingly deployed in drug discovery drive growth in the US market.



Molecular Imaging Segment to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026



In the global Molecular Imaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$974.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$122.7 Million by the year 2026.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

ADME-Tox: An Introduction

A Prelude to ADME Toxicology Testing

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Adme Toxicology Testing Market

Global Market Prospects and Growth Drivers

Drug Makers Bet on ADME & Toxicology Testing to Improve Success

Rate for Potential Drug Candidates

Cell Culture Holds a Major Share of the Market

North America and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid

Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Need to Check Late-Stage Drug Failures Drives Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Steady Increase in Average Drug Development Cost and

Efforts to Mitigate Late-Stage Drug Failure Rates Highlights

the Role of ADME-Toxicology Testing: Average Cost of Drug

Development (in US$ Billion) in the US since 1980s

Impact of ADME-Tox Screening on New Drug Discovery

EXHIBIT 3: Phase-I Clinical Trial Failures Before and After the

Advent of Preclinical ADME/Pharmacokinetics

EXHIBIT 4: Factors Leading to Failure of Drugs in Phase III

Clinical Trials: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Cases for

Efficacy, Pharmacokinetics, Toxicity and Others

EXHIBIT 5: Drug Withdrawals Due to Toxicity Issues (1990-early

2010s): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Drugs

Withdrawn Due to Cardiotoxicity, Hepatotoxicity and Others

Pharma Industry Renews Focus on Cost Optimization

EXHIBIT 6: Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (US$ Billion) for

the Years 2011 through 2020

EXHIBIT 7: New FDA Approvals (2010-2020): Breakdown of Number

of Approvals by Type for New Molecular Entity (NME) and

Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals

China and India: Hot Spots for R&D Investment

EXHIBIT 8: World R&D Market by Geographic Region (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of R&D Spending for Asia, Europe, Middle

East & Africa, North America and South America

Growth Momentum Shifts Away from In Vivo Technologies; In Vitro

Technologies Lead the Charge

Growing Prominence of Cell-based Assays in Drug Discovery and

ADME Analysis

EXHIBIT 9: Global Cell-based Assays Market by Segment (2020):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables,

Instruments, Software, and Services

EXHIBIT 10: Global Market for Cell-based Assays by End-User:

(2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Government & Academic Institutes, CROs,

and Others

EXHIBIT 11: World Cell-based Assays Market by Application:

(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for ADME, Basic

Research and Drug Discovery

Major Types of Cell-Based HTS Assays for Drug Screening

Cell-based Assays in HTS and UHTS

Innovation in Screening Guarantees Success for Drug Discovery

Programs

High-Content Screening (HCS) - An Expanding Technology in Cell -

Based Assays

High Content Screening - Key Application Areas

HCS Market Ripe with Growth Opportunity

HCS vs. HTS

Increasing Use of Cell-Based Assays over Other Methods in

Toxicity Testing

3D Cell Culture Technology to Put a New Spin on In Vitro Cell

Analyses

CDER?s DARS 2?Microphysiological 3D Cell Culture Platforms as

Drug Development Tools

Rising Investment in Proteomics R&D Drive Cell-based Assays Market

Automated Multiplexing Platforms Present Growth Opportunities

Automation of Cell-based Assays: A Growing Trend

In-Silico ADME Emerge as Compelling Drug Discovery &

Development Tool

Advantages of Using In Silico Approaches

Personalized Treatments & Computational Tools: Intriguing

Facets of ADME R&D

ADME Pharmacogenomics to Power Personalized Treatments

ADME Research & Emerging Computational Tools

Omics Technology to Witness Rapid Growth

Adoption of Omics-based Technologies

In Vitro 3D Organoid Models to Meet ADME-Toxicity Testing Needs

Limitations of Traditional in vitro Cellular Models

Organoids Technology?Advanced in vitro 3D Platforms for More

Physiologically Relevant Modeling

Stem Cells Exude Great Potential in Drug Toxicity Testing

Global Market for Stem Cell-Assays

Functional Assays: An Effective Way of Predicting Specific

Toxic Effects

GPCR Targets to Drive Growth in Functional Cell Assay Market

Molecular Imaging and ADME

Organ-on-a-Chip Technology Gains Momentum in ADME Toxicology

Testing

Technological Advancements in ADME Toxicology Testing



